Flipkart sale: Check out top deals on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+ & more ahead of Independence Day

Flipkart Big Saving Days sale announced ahead of India's Independence Day. The sale will offer discount on iPhone 14, Samsung Galaxy S22+ and more. Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will start on August 4. The company has revealed a list of 5G phones that will be on sale.

E-commerce giant Flipkart is back with its another Big Saving Days sale, ahead of Independence Day. It will commence from August 4 and conclude on August 9. The company has teased several deals on top smartphones. Here are details on some of the best deals.

The iPhone 14 and iPhone 11 will be available for less during the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale in India. These variants are available for 68,999 and 41,999 respectively right now on the site. According to Flipkart, the upcoming sale will continue its practise of offering significant price reductions on well-liked 5G devices. The iPhone 14 was launched in September last year. A 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display is included. The phone's screen has a ceramic barrier for protection with a resolution of 2532x1170 pixels. The handset is splash and spill proof. The Apple A15 Bionic chipset and 128GB, 256GB, or 512GB of storage choices power the gadget. The Apple iPhone 14 sports a dual camera sensor on the rear to handle camera responsibilities. This has a 12MP primary sensor and a second, 12MP ultra wide sensor at the back.

Furthermore, the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale will include discounts on the iPhone 14 Plus. In addition to the iPhones, the Samsung Galaxy S22+ will be offered at a more budget-friendly cost. While presently priced at Rs 59,999, it will be made available during the sale at a reduced price. Similar price reductions will apply to several other devices, including the Pixel 6a and Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 3. In the coming days or right before the Flipkart Big Saving Days sale event, the precise lowered prices for these 5G phones will be made public. It is important to keep in mind that the sale will start at 12:00PM on August 4.