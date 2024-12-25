'Already made over $1 million': YouTuber Zara Dar drops out of PhD to become OnlyFans model

A Texas PhD student, Zara Dar, left academia to pursue a career on OnlyFans. She claims to have earned over $1 million and feels liberated from the constraints of traditional career paths.

A PhD student from Texas in America has now left school to pursue a lucrative career in the adult entertainment firm OnlyFans in an astounding example of career swapping. Zara Dar said that she gave up her PhD to focus on her profession on OnlyFans, and it's already paying off. According to Zara, she has made more than $1 million on OnlyFans. Also Read | 'Don't encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH]

In a YouTube video discussing her choice to change careers, Zara Dar disclosed the same information. She may be heard stating, "It feels more like a gamble on the course of my entire life than just a career decision to move on to doing OnlyFans and content creation full-time." Dar has over one lakh subscribers on YouTube and she has been a student of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Her YouTube has tutorial videos on machine learning and neural networks. Also Read | Kriti Sanon shares photos from her Istanbul vacay with friend [WATCH]

Zara clarified that after making this choice, she feels "liberated." Having made this choice, she said, she is no longer bound by "the expectations of an academic institution or the constraints of a corporate office." "I'm glad I didn't take out any college debts. I now hold a variety of investments and intend to purchase a home of my own. These achievements demonstrate the observable benefits of forging my own route and the liberation it has granted me," she said. She ended her video by reiterating that most professors in America earn $100,000 a year and spend their time writing grant proposals instead of doing research. This is not the life she envisioned for herself. Her video has racked up nearly a million views and plenty of comments, with many shocked at how a career in adult content pays more than traditional choices.

Latest Videos