'Already made over $1 million': YouTuber Zara Dar drops out of PhD to become OnlyFans model

A Texas PhD student, Zara Dar, left academia to pursue a career on OnlyFans. She claims to have earned over $1 million and feels liberated from the constraints of traditional career paths.

article_image1
Author
Gargi Chaudhry
First Published Dec 25, 2024, 6:55 PM IST | Last Updated Dec 25, 2024, 6:55 PM IST

A PhD student from Texas in America has now left school to pursue a lucrative career in the adult entertainment firm OnlyFans in an astounding example of career swapping. Zara Dar said that she gave up her PhD to focus on her profession on OnlyFans, and it's already paying off. According to Zara, she has made more than $1 million on OnlyFans.

Also Read | 'Don't encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH]

article_image2

In a YouTube video discussing her choice to change careers, Zara Dar disclosed the same information. She may be heard stating, "It feels more like a gamble on the course of my entire life than just a career decision to move on to doing OnlyFans and content creation full-time."

Dar has over one lakh subscribers on YouTube and she has been a student of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM). Her YouTube has tutorial videos on machine learning and neural networks.

Also Read | Kriti Sanon shares photos from her Istanbul vacay with friend [WATCH]

article_image3

Zara clarified that after making this choice, she feels "liberated." Having made this choice, she said, she is no longer bound by "the expectations of an academic institution or the constraints of a corporate office."

"I'm glad I didn't take out any college debts. I now hold a variety of investments and intend to purchase a home of my own. These achievements demonstrate the observable benefits of forging my own route and the liberation it has granted me," she said.

She ended her video by reiterating that most professors in America earn $100,000 a year and spend their time writing grant proposals instead of doing research. This is not the life she envisioned for herself.

Her video has racked up nearly a million views and plenty of comments, with many shocked at how a career in adult content pays more than traditional choices.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read ATG

Baby John Twitter REVIEW: Varun Dhawan starrer delivers action, drama and a surprise cameo by THIS actor; Read

allu arjun pushpa makers announce rs 2 crore financial aid for stampede victims family anr

Allu Arjun, Pushpa makers announce Rs 2 crore financial aid for stampede victim’s family

Allu Arjun Stampede case: Hyderabad Police warns against misinformation regarding case; Read on ATG

Allu Arjun Stampede case: Hyderabad Police warns against misinformation regarding case; Read on

Dont encourage privacy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH] ATG

'Don't encourage piracy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH]

Kriti Sanon shares photos from her Istanbul vacay with friend [WATCH] ATG

Kriti Sanon shares photos from her Istanbul vacay with friend [WATCH]

Recent Stories

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open dmn

Elon Musk confirms his $1 billion proposal to rename Wikipedia remains open

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties gcw

Alia Bhatt-inspired 6 outfits for New Year and cocktail parties

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan guide to parenting top 7 tips for moms gcw

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s guide to parenting: Top 7 tips for moms

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan guide to parenting top 7 tips for moms gcw

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan’s guide to parenting: Top 7 tips for moms

Kazakhstan Chilling footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines plane captures final moments before crash (WATCH) snt

Kazakhstan: Chilling footage from inside Azerbaijan Airlines plane captures final moments before crash (WATCH)

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon