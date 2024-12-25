'Don't encourage piracy...', Salman Khan's cameo with Varun Dhawan leaked online [WATCH]

Salman Khan's cameo in Baby John has sparked mixed reactions, especially after videos of his appearance were leaked online. While fans were excited about the surprise, the leak has left many upset, feeling that it ruined the element of surprise

Salman Khan's fans have expressed disappointment after the superstar's cameo in Baby John was leaked online. It had been previously revealed that Salman would appear in a special cameo role in the Varun Dhawan starrer. This was confirmed by Atlee and Varun during the trailer launch, which included a glimpse of the actor. Following the film's premiere on Tuesday night, videos showing Salman in the film started circulating online.

The leaked video showcased Salman as 'Agent Bhai Jaan,' featuring him in an action sequence alongside Varun. The leak has upset fans, with many urging for the videos to be removed as they felt it spoiled the element of surprise. Fans took to social media to request the deletion of the videos, emphasizing that it could ruin the experience for others.

Reports suggested that Salman Khan took on the cameo role without charging a fee. While neither Atlee nor Varun has commented on this, Atlee did discuss the cameo in an interview. Atlee revealed that he and Murad had considered approaching Salman for the role. Within hours, Murad informed him that Salman had already been contacted and had agreed to participate in Baby John. Atlee admitted feeling thrilled yet nervous about the collaboration.

Atlee mentioned that bringing a superstar like Salman Khan onboard came with a significant responsibility, and he wanted everything to be flawless. Initially, they planned to explain the scene to Salman, but Salman reassured them that there was no need for explanations and that he would perform the scene without any issues. Atlee was amazed by this gesture, noting that he had never seen such humility from a superstar.

On the day of the shoot, Salman arrived 20 minutes ahead of the scheduled time. Atlee, who arrived punctually at 1:00 PM, recalled finding Salman already on set at 12:30 PM, sitting calmly and exuding confidence. This, Atlee said, was an unforgettable moment that showcased Salman’s professionalism and dedication.

