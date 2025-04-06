'It's my own spiritual journey....', Anant Ambani OPENS up on his 170 Km journey to Dwarka

Read Full Article

Anant Ambani, Director of Reliance Industries Limited, arrived at Shree Dwarkadhish Temple in the early hours of Sunday after completing a 170-kilometer spiritual padyatra from Jamnagar to Gujarat, which commenced on March 29.

At the culmination of his journey, Ambani expressed his deep gratitude to Bhagawan Dwarkadhish, stating that the yatra was a personal spiritual endeavor. He emphasized that he had started the journey in the name of God and intended to conclude it in the same manner. He also conveyed his appreciation for those who had accompanied him on this spiritual path. Furthermore, he mentioned that his wife, Radhika Merchant, and his mother, Nita Ambani, were expected to join him soon.

The 12-day pilgrimage, which began on April 12, spanned approximately 130 kilometers. On the final day of the padayatra, Ambani was accompanied by his wife and mother as he approached the Dwarkadhish Temple in Dwarka.

Recalling the moment he shared his decision to embark on this spiritual journey with his father, Mukesh Ambani, he acknowledged the support and encouragement he had received. He expressed his gratitude to the Reliance Industries Chairman for motivating him to undertake the padyatra from Jamnagar to Dwarka.

Throughout the journey, Ambani was met with reverence and goodwill from those he encountered. Many walked alongside him in solidarity, some presented him with images of Lord Dwarkadhish, while others brought their horses to capture moments with him.

His padayatra is particularly remarkable given the physical challenges he has had to overcome. Ambani has battled Cushing's Syndrome—a rare hormonal disorder—along with morbid obesity, asthma, and a severe lung condition. Despite these health concerns, he remained dedicated to his spiritual goal, reciting the Hanuman Chalisa, Sunderkand, and the Devi Stotra along the way.

Anant Ambani is known for his deep affinity for animals and his commitment to wildlife preservation through his "Vantara" project. Additionally, he has consistently demonstrated his faith in Sanatan Dharma and has extended his patronage to some of India's most sacred religious sites, including Badrinath, Kedarnath, Kamakhya, Nathdwara, Kalighat, and the Kumbh Mela.

Apart from his spiritual pursuits, Ambani also manages significant business responsibilities. He oversees the world’s largest refinery and plays a key role in directing India’s largest new energy transformation projects. His dedication to animal welfare is evident in the establishment of the Vantara animal refuge, which was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Through his journey, Ambani exemplifies the balance between tradition and modernity—following a sacred spiritual path while simultaneously shaping the future of business.

