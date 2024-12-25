Kriti Sanon shares photos from her Istanbul vacay with friend [WATCH]

Kriti Sanon is enjoying a delightful vacation in Istanbul, sharing glimpses of her trip that have captivated fans online. Alongside personal milestones, she’s been in the spotlight for her rumored relationship with Kabir Bahia

Kriti Sanon is fully embracing her holiday mode, currently vacationing in Istanbul with her friends. The actress recently shared a video on her social media, featuring a compilation of memorable moments from the trip. The video quickly went viral, with fans flooding the comments section with praise. Earlier, Kriti had also conveyed her gratitude to her team in an emotional post.

In her Instagram post, Kriti captioned the video, reflecting on her trip: “When the shortest trips have the most incredible memories! #IstanbulDiaries.” Fans responded with comments like calling her "a beautiful queen" and noting how the video grew increasingly charming. Before her vacation, she had shared a heartfelt photo with her team, expressing her appreciation for their constant support. She mentioned feeling immense gratitude for being able to do what she loves and thanked her team, whom she considers her second family, for their unwavering support through both good and challenging times.

Kriti Sanon has also been making headlines for her rumored relationship with UK-based businessman Kabir Bahia. Recently, she was seen attending Kabir’s relative’s wedding in Dubai, and pictures from the event surfaced online, creating a buzz. One such image, shared on Reddit, showed Kriti in a pastel blue suit, seated behind the bride during the ceremony. Fans speculated about the seriousness of their relationship as more glimpses of Kriti, including moments with cricketer MS Dhoni and his wife Sakshi Dhoni, emerged from the wedding festivities.

ALSO READ: 'All hail queen...', Aishwarya Rai's 'Jodhaa Akbar' lehenga displayed at Academy Museum [WATCH]

On the professional front, Kriti was last seen in the thriller Do Patti. While she has yet to announce her next project officially, reports indicate she may star opposite Dhanush in director Anand L Rai’s upcoming romantic drama, Tere Ishk Mein. Recently, the actress was spotted visiting Anand L Rai at his office, sparking further speculation. Pictures and videos of their meeting quickly went viral, heightening fans’ anticipation for her next on-screen venture.

Latest Videos