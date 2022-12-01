Yearend 2022: Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam, Bipasha, celebs who became mother in 2022

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott to Alia Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor to Rihanna-A$AP Rocky-We bring you the list of some International and national star couples who became parents in 2022.

It's time to reflect on the year's memories as it is about to end. There were several unexpected developments and noteworthy occasions this year. The year 2022 saw many highs and lows, even in Bollywood. While there were ups and downs at the box office, celebrities' personal lives did experience their fair share of joy. Many of our favourite celebs announced their pregnancies or welcomed the newest members of their families at the beginning of the year. Several celebrities—including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt, and Bipasha Basu Singh Grover—announced their pregnancy this year. Check out the list here..



Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor

Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child this year, making for a joyful end to the year. The couple announced the baby girl's birth on November 6, 2022. Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram earlier in June caught their followers off guard, as did Alia.

Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Anand Ahuja

Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a son in August after announcing their exciting news earlier in the year. Sonam shared the news on her Instagram story, expressing her appreciation and joy for the couple's new chapter. Sonam revealed her pregnancy earlier in March 2022 by posting a photo that showed her growing baby bulge.

Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas

Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas made one of the year's greatest news by announcing their first child's birth in January 2022. The famous couple announced their surrogate daughter's birth on social media. Priyanka informed her followers of the surprise in a statement shared on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover

The much-in-love couple welcomed a girl into the world. The couple used Instagram to declare the same formally. In a joint message released on social media, Bipasha and Karan revealed Devi Basu Singh Grover's name, saying, "Ma, who is Divine, is now the materialisation of our love and blessings. Both Bipasha and Karan."

Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh

Yuvraj Singh, a former cricketer for India, and actor Hazel Keech welcomed a son in January of this year after five years of blissful marriage. Hazel announced the news on Instagram while posting images of herself and her kid.

Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kitchlu

Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her spouse Gautam Kitchlu had their first child in April 2022 after tying the knot in October 2020. On April 19, 2022, Kajal gave birth to a son. A relative then shared the good news on Instagram.

Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa

The couple welcomed their first child on April 3. The couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Laksh. Haarsh took to Instagram to share the good news with their fans and followers.

Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary

The popular TV couple announced their pregnancy in August. Later, they became parents for the second time as Debina gave birth to a baby girl on November 11.

Rihanna-A$AP Rocky

In January, Rihanna announced her pregnancy with a photo shoot. She then spent the following several months showing off her growing baby bump. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in January during a picture session in the great outdoors. The next few months were spent her flaunting her expanding baby belly.

Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott

On February 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their boy, their second child, together. They gave him the name Wolf at first but then changed it to a new name they have chosen not to reveal to the world.

Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson

In August, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson gave birth to a boy, their second child. The couple, who split up before the child was born, is now co-parenting their children.

