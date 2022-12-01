Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yearend 2022: Rihanna, Priyanka Chopra, Alia Bhatt, Sonam, Bipasha, celebs who became mother in 2022

    First Published Dec 1, 2022, 11:22 AM IST

    Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas to Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott to Alia  Bhatt- Ranbir Kapoor to Rihanna-A$AP Rocky-We bring you the list of some International and national star couples who became parents in 2022.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    It's time to reflect on the year's memories as it is about to end. There were several unexpected developments and noteworthy occasions this year. The year 2022 saw many highs and lows, even in Bollywood. While there were ups and downs at the box office, celebrities' personal lives did experience their fair share of joy. Many of our favourite celebs announced their pregnancies or welcomed the newest members of their families at the beginning of the year. Several celebrities—including Sonam Kapoor Ahuja, Alia Bhatt, and Bipasha Basu Singh Grover—announced their pregnancy this year. Check out the list here..
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Alia Bhatt – Ranbir Kapoor
    Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor welcomed their first child this year, making for a joyful end to the year. The couple announced the baby girl's birth on November 6, 2022. Announcing her pregnancy on Instagram earlier in June caught their followers off guard, as did Alia.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Sonam Kapoor Ahuja – Anand Ahuja
    Sonam Kapoor and Anand Ahuja welcomed a son in August after announcing their exciting news earlier in the year. Sonam shared the news on her Instagram story, expressing her appreciation and joy for the couple's new chapter. Sonam revealed her pregnancy earlier in March 2022 by posting a photo that showed her growing baby bulge.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Priyanka Chopra – Nick Jonas
    Actress Priyanka Chopra and singer Nick Jonas made one of the year's greatest news by announcing their first child's birth in January 2022. The famous couple announced their surrogate daughter's birth on social media. Priyanka informed her followers of the surprise in a statement shared on Instagram.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bipasha Basu-Karan Singh Grover
    The much-in-love couple welcomed a girl into the world. The couple used Instagram to declare the same formally. In a joint message released on social media, Bipasha and Karan revealed Devi Basu Singh Grover's name, saying, "Ma, who is Divine, is now the materialisation of our love and blessings. Both Bipasha and Karan."

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Hazel Keech – Yuvraj Singh
    Yuvraj Singh, a former cricketer for India, and actor Hazel Keech welcomed a son in January of this year after five years of blissful marriage. Hazel announced the news on Instagram while posting images of herself and her kid.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kajal Aggarwal – Gautam Kitchlu
    Actress Kajal Aggarwal and her spouse Gautam Kitchlu had their first child in April 2022 after tying the knot in October 2020. On April 19, 2022, Kajal gave birth to a son. A relative then shared the good news on Instagram. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Bharti Singh-Haarsh Limbachiyaa
    The couple welcomed their first child on April 3. The couple welcomed a baby boy and named him Laksh. Haarsh took to Instagram to share the good news with their fans and followers. 

    Image: Debina Bonnerjee/Instagram

    Debina Bonnerjee-Gurmeet Choudhary
    The popular TV couple announced their pregnancy in August. Later, they became parents for the second time as Debina gave birth to a baby girl on November 11. 

    Getty Photos

    Rihanna-A$AP Rocky
    In January, Rihanna announced her pregnancy with a photo shoot. She then spent the following several months showing off her growing baby bump. Rihanna revealed her pregnancy in January during a picture session in the great outdoors. The next few months were spent her flaunting her expanding baby belly.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Kylie Jenner-Travis Scott 
    On February 2, Kylie Jenner and Travis Scott welcomed their boy, their second child, together. They gave him the name Wolf at first but then changed it to a new name they have chosen not to reveal to the world.

    Getty Photos

    Khloé Kardashian-Tristan Thompson
    In August, Khloé Kardashian and Tristan Thompson gave birth to a boy, their second child. The couple, who split up before the child was born, is now co-parenting their children.

    Getty Photos

    Joe Jonas-Sophie Turner 
    In July 2022, Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner welcomed their second daughter. Willa, the couple's first child together, was born in July 2020.

