Year Ender 2023: Rashmika- Ranbir to Samantha- Vijay, most loved onscreen pairs

Let's take a look at the most loved 2023 onscreen couples that captivated audiences.

The year 2023 had some significant releases and while several films performed well at the box office, several pairings captivated the audience's attention.

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor

Rashmika Mandanna and Ranbir Kapoor collaborated for the first time in 'Animal' and they quickly became the hottest and most seductive couple in Indian cinema. This on-screen chemistry drew attention all year, and fans appreciated the mature romantic side explored between them in the film.

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan

Deepika Padukone and Shah Rukh Khan remain one of Indian cinema's most popular couples. This year, the magical couple appeared in not one, but two films, 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. In both films, these well-known actors captivated audiences with their charm and charisma.

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt

Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt charmed the nation in 'Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahaani'. This family entertainer delivered the combo flawlessly, creating a special spot in the hearts of the audience. The film, directed by Karan Johar, was liked by audiences, particularly by the couple that gained a lot of attention.

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda

Samantha Ruth Prabhu and Vijay Deverakonda made headlines this year with their love comedy 'Kushi'. Audiences across the country adored the duo's coupling, charmed by their charm and enchantment.

Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal

With their film 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', Sara Ali Khan and Vicky Kaushal created a national frenzy. This desi romantic entertainer was adored by all segments of the public, driving the nation insane with the pairing and the song.