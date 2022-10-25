Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Yashoda: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu to hike her fee again? Here's what we know

    First Published Oct 25, 2022, 4:21 PM IST

    Samantha has also played the title part in the Gunasekhar-written and -directed movie Shaakuntalam in addition to Yashoda.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The career of Samantha Ruth Prabhu in the movie business has been nothing short of extraordinary. Fans have praised the beautiful actress for her outstanding work in films like The Family Man and Jaanu, among others. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    She now has several eagerly awaited projects, such as Shaakuntalam, Yashoda, Kushi, Arrangements of Love, and an unnamed movie.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    In light of these events, Samantha has also raised her rate. Samantha reportedly wants a high price of between Rs 3 and Rs 8 crore. She used to charge between Rs. 3 and 5 crore every movie. 

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Along with this announcement, Samantha's next movie Yashoda's new poster also excited fans. Her pals surround Samantha on this poster, and they appear to be making fun of her. Wishing you peace, prosperity, good health, and happiness,

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha captioned this Instagram photo when she shared it. Love you immensely #HappyDiwali. Apart from the poster, fans are also excited about Yashoda’s trailer, which will be released on October 27 at 5:36 PM.
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The teaser that Yashoda issued a while back quickly gained attention. Samantha was shown as a pregnant lady in the teaser. Additionally, she will play the role of an agent who goes through a spy training programme. Fans praised Samantha's ability to perform fast-paced action scenes effortlessly. A suspenseful thriller was promised in the 1 minute and 14-second teaser.

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    Samantha has also played the title part in the Gunasekhar-written and -directed movie Shaakuntalam in addition to Yashoda. The romance between Shakuntala (Samantha) and King Dushyant is the central theme of the narrative (Dev Mohan).
     

    Photo Courtesy: Instagram

    The audience is excited to see this movie. It is based on Kalidasa's well-known Sanskrit drama Abhijnana Shakuntalam. The anticipation level increased with the casting of Allu Arjun's daughter Allu Arha to play Prince Bharata. The parents of Prince Bharata were Shakuntala and Dushyant.

