'Worst moment of my life': Georgina Rodriguez's most emotional admission after loss of baby son with Ronaldo

The tragedy that Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez suffered in April following their baby son's unfortunate death will form a crucial part of the 2nd season of 'I Am Georgina', confirms Netflix.

In what is expected to be one of the most emotional admissions on television, Manchester United icon Cristiano Ronaldo's partner Georgina Rodriguez will reveal in the second season of her popular reality show 'I Am Georgina' how the support of her loving family pulled her out of the depths of sorrow following the sad demise of one of their twins earlier this year. Also read: 'Lots of love': Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares special moments from Majorca vacation

The model and influencer, who recently gave birth to the couple's daughter Bella Esmeralda, is said to have agreed to star in a sequel at the beginning of the year. Netflix has officially confirmed 'I Am Georgina' would return 'soon', including heartbreaking revelations about her devastating loss in April.

Netflix Spain's Director of Entertainment Alvaro Diaz revealed that the tragic death of Georgina and Ronaldo's baby son would be a key part of the second season. And the model has confessed in a preview of what she will say about the reality show, released to journalists at a Spanish TV and radio film festival in the Basque city of Victoria-Gasteiz. The first series of 'I Am Georgina' premiered in 190 countries worldwide on January 27 - Georgina's 28th birthday - and became an instant top ten hit in many. Also read: Man United's Ronaldo and partner Georgina take first break after son's tragic death

"Life has gifted me so much in such a short space of time. This year I've experienced the best and the worst moment of my life in an instant. A big piece of my heart shattered and I asked myself how I could carry on. I had the answer nearer than I thought. I looked into the eyes of my children and there I saw the only way of doing it, being all together," Georgina said in an emotional admission.

Following the tragic demise of their baby son on April 18, Georgina and Ronaldo released a heart-wrenching statement: "It is with our deepest sadness we have to announce that our baby boy has passed away. It is the greatest pain that any parents can feel. Only the birth of our baby girl gives us the strength to live this moment with some hope and happiness. We would like to thank the doctors and nurses for all their expert care and support. We are all devastated at this loss and we kindly ask for privacy at this very difficult time. Our baby boy, you are our angel. We will always love you." Also read: Ronaldo scores 100th Premier League goal for Man United; dedicates it to deceased son

Since the tragic death of her baby son, Georgina has posted several photos of her surviving girl Bella Esmeralda in several emotional social media posts and called her a 'small great blessing'. A few days earlier, the 28-year-old was pictured making a surprise visit to the holy site of Fatima in Portugal, a visit which is also due to feature in the second series of 'I Am Georgina.' Also read: Hearts pour in for Bella Esmeralda after Ronaldo's partner Georgina shares adorable snap

"We didn't have any doubt about commissioning a second series after seeing the first, because it's difficult to find someone who opens the doors to their life wide-open like Georgina does," said Alvaro Diaz. "Georgina and her loved ones have experienced something very complicated and fans will see that she has dealt with it with naturalness and generosity," he added.

"The new series will feature moments of the most absolute sadness and the heart-wrenching loss. What Georgina suffered is something that can happen to someone who has everything, like her, as well as someone who has nothing. But we are also going to laugh and enjoy a lot with the new season, just like we did last time round," Diaz added. Also read: Friends and family send hearts after Ronaldo and Georgina return home with newborn daughter

In season one of 'I Am Georgina', Ronaldo, who was covered in blood on Saturday night during Portugal's UEFA Nations League 4-0 win over the Czech Republic, confessed that he was '1000 per cent certain' he would tie the knot with his Georgina. The Spanish model revealed in season one that she switched from taking the bus to the Gucci store in 2016 when she met Cristiano to being chauffeured around in his collection of potent sports cars.

