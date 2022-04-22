Friends and family send hearts after Ronaldo and Georgina return home with newborn daughter

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Manchester United have a big home game against Arsenal on Saturday, and it seems their talismanic forward will be available for selection. 

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Legendary footballer Cristiano Ronaldo and his partner Georgina Rodriguez returned home with their newborn daughter, days after the couple confirmed they had lost the child's twin brother during birth. Taking to Instagram, the couple posted a photograph of their daughter in Ronaldo's arms while accompanied by their four children - three of which the footballer fathered through surrogates.

    In the post, Ronaldo and Georgina wrote, "Home sweet home. Gio and our baby girl are finally together with us. We want to thank everyone for all the kind words and gestures. Your support is very important and we all felt the love and respect that you have for our family. Now it's time to be grateful for the life that we've just welcomed into this world. 🙏🏻❤️🙏🏻"

    From United's Marcus Rashford and Georgina's sister Ivana Rodriguez to Chelsea great John Terry, several friends and family members sent their love to the couple and their children as they posted heart emojis.

    The photograph was shared after the United legend returned to full training, having missed their 4-0 mauling at the hands of Liverpool on Tuesday evening. It was also posted hours after the Red Devils confirmed Erik ten Hag as their new manager.

    Also read: 'One world, one sport, one family': Ronaldo thanks Anfield for tribute after baby son's death

    On Monday, the United legend announced he and Georgina Rodriquez had lost their baby boy shortly after the latter gave birth to twins. Ronaldo missed the derby game as he was on compassionate leave.

    Also read: Revealed! Ronaldo and Georgina's moments of joy before newborn son's tragic death

    United have a big home game against Arsenal on Saturday, and it seems their talismanic forward will be available for selection. In his last game for the Red Devils, the Portuguese star scored a splendid hat-trick as his side registered a 3-2 win over Norwich City.

