On the Netflix special 'Dining with the Kapoors,' Ranbir Kapoor, joined by his family, revealed his name is a tribute to his grandfather. The legendary Raj Kapoor's full name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor, a legacy carried forward by his grandson.

Netflix's latest special, Dining with the Kapoors, brought together members of the iconic Kapoor family, Randhir Kapoor, Rima Jain, Neetu Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Karisma Kapoor and Ranbir Kapoor, as they bonded over food, memories, and nostalgia. While enjoying a lavish spread, the Kapoors reminisced about their shared moments and fondly recalled their deep connection with one another and with the legendary filmmaker Raj Kapoor.

Ranbir's Name Revelation

Ranbir opened up about a lesser-known family story. He shared how his name is not just his own, but a tribute to his grandfather, the showman Raj Kapoor. Raj Kapoor's full name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor, and decades later, when Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor welcomed their son, they chose to give him a part of that name, carrying forward the family's history, spirit, and love for cinema.

"My name is actually my grandfather's name. His real name was Ranbir Raj Kapoor. That's how he used to sign his cheques. And when I was born, I think my family was running out of names from R. So, my grand-uncle Mr. Shammi Kapoor told my grandfather (Raj Kapoor) that since you have not used this name, let's give it to him. That's how I got the name Ranbir," he shared.

About the Special

Dining With The Kapoors is created by Armaan Jain and directed by Smriti Mundhra of Indian Matchmaking fame. (ANI)