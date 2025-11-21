Bigg Boss Kannada Season 12 has become the centre of a heated controversy after a police complaint named host Kiccha Sudeep and two contestants in allegations of caste discrimination and the humiliation of women. The issue has sparked intense debate.

The 12th series of Bigg Boss Kannada faced a truly wrathful controversy when a formal complaint was filed against the show's host Kiccha Sudeep and two contestants on various grounds, namely, caste discrimination and the humiliation of women inside the house. The issue soon became a hot topic on social media, with viewers and activist groups voicing their condemnation.

Bigg Boss Kannada 12 Controversy:

The police complaint stated the comments of the two contestants were demeaning to women and disrespectful towards caste identity. It was stated that such attitudes displayed on national television demeaned female contestants while also fostering damaging stereotypes.

In this regard, the petition added that as host of the show Kiccha Sudeep should have restricted the ambience being created or curbed the above-mentioned offensive content.

Why Kiccha Sudeep Has Been Named

Sudeep is not being made accountable directly as his non-participation in giving a response to the utterances on the so-called show is infrequently involved on account of his public supportive interference. The complainant argues an authority exists that Sudeep possesses, for he would give a more or less authoritative statement regarding such behaviors on weekends, thereby contributing to being an authoritative figure in guiding contestants.

The complaint alleges that the producers and host failed to take action swiftly despite repeated occurrences of unacceptable behavior by certain participants leading to the various unacceptable behaviors further deteriorating.

Netizen Reactions: The Debate Rages on This Controversy Online

The controversy quickly gained traction, with #BiggBossKannada12 trending for much of the time. Viewers are torn, some support the claim and denounce the housemates' actions while others feel it is an overreaction.

Many of Sudeep's fans have placed the blame on him, arguing it is unjust since he does not move around daily, opportunities calling for him to intervene concerning contestants' seemingly unacceptable behavior.

Producers of the Show Haven't Yet Responded

So far, the production unit of the show has been mute. However, as per industry insiders, the internal inquiries may have already begun as the controversy keeps on growing with intensity.

If found guilty, the contestants involved might face disciplinary actions ranging from warning to evictions.