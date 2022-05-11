Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Man United's Ronaldo and partner Georgina take first break after son's tragic death

    First Published May 11, 2022, 9:11 PM IST

    Manchester United star Cristiano Ronaldo took to Instagram to share a photograph with his partner Georgina Rodriguez as the couple head for their first getaway after their newborn son's tragic death last month.

    Image Credit: Instagram (L); Getty Images (R)

    Legendary striker Cristiano Ronaldo has made the most of the time-off handed over to Manchester United players by jetting away on a getaway with partner Georgina Rodriguez. The break would be a welcome one for the couple, who recently announced the tragic death of their baby boy during childbirth.

    Also read: Should Cristiano Ronaldo stay at Man United? David Beckham shares honest view

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Captioned with a love heart and kiss emoji, Ronaldo and Georgina can be seen soaking in the sun in a photograph posted on the Portugues star's Instagram account on Wednesday, but the location was not revealed.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Family and friends poured their love for the couple with Georgina's sister Ivana Rodriguez praising the 37-year-old star. "You are too much handsome," she commented on a post that has sent the internet into a meltdown.

    Image Credit: Georginagio Instagram

    Wednesday's post by the Man United striker comes just days after his partner Georgina revealed the name of their newborn daughter - Bella Esmeralda. Taking to Instagram on Saturday, the Manchester United star's girlfriend posted a photograph of the baby sleeping in her cot, days after confirming the child's twin brother tragically passed away at birth last month.

    Image Credit: Cristiano Ronaldo Instagram

    Just days before, Ronaldo also shared a moving photograph of him cradling his newborn daughter in his arms, less than a fortnight after the tragic loss of his son. The picture, which shows Ronaldo sitting on a sofa with his baby, is captioned: "Forever Love…".

    Image Credit: Instagram

    Ronaldo's team-mate Jadon Sancho too has travelled to France and shared a picture with the Roma striker Tammy Abraham. United's final league match of the season is not until May 22, away to Crystal Palace. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    United was thrashed 4-0 by Brighton in their most recent Premier League match on Saturday. The loss eradicated any chance the Red Devils have of reaching the Champions League for next season. 

    Image Credit: Getty Images

    Despite scoring 24 goals this season, the 37-year-old's future at Old Trafford remains uncertain following an unimpressive year for the Red Devils. It remains to be seen if Ronaldo will fit in the scheme of things of the new permanent manager, Erik ten Hag, next season.

