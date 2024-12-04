Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

Discover why Rajinikanth has stayed away from advertisements throughout his illustrious 50-year film career and the personal reasons behind his decision.

Many actors start appearing in advertisements after achieving success in films. They also participate in events like store openings.

Kamal Haasan debuted as a child actor before Rajinikanth entered films. Kamal Haasan also started acting as a hero before Rajini.

Rajinikanth has also acted in over 170 films. It has been 49 years since Rajinikanth entered cinema.

In his 49-year career, Rajinikanth has never appeared in an advertisement, maintaining a unique stance in the industry.

Vijay is said to have received the highest remuneration for acting in an advertisement, reportedly 125 crore rupees.

Some actors earn more from ads than films. Brand advertisements bring in high income, but this is not always the case.

In India, less remuneration is given for advertisements. Sunil Gavaskar received 1 lakh rupees for an ad in 1988. Kapil Dev received 25 lakhs for 3 years in 1993.

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan used to get 40 to 70 lakh rupees per film. So they were not interested in acting in advertisements. It was a time when they acted in 8 to 9 films a year.

Rajinikanth said he would not act in ads even at his peak. He wanted to enter politics. Rajinikanth received 125 crore rupees for 'Jailer'.

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly received 250 to 350 crore rupees for 5 to 15 years for many brands in 2003. Simran and Vivek acted in Fanta and Mirinda ads.

Suriya received 10 crore rupees for an advertisement. Madhavan and Karthi acted in Airtel and Nescafe ads. Ajith agreed to a Vodafone ad for 50 crore rupees but refused due to his principles.

Vijay signed a deal for Jos Alukkas advertisement for 125 crore rupees. With actors and cricket stars doing ads, Rajinikanth's refusal has drawn criticism.

