Why superstar Rajinikanth never acts in advertisements: Here's the reason revealed

Discover why Rajinikanth has stayed away from advertisements throughout his illustrious 50-year film career and the personal reasons behind his decision.

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Dec 4, 2024, 11:48 AM IST | Last Updated Dec 4, 2024, 11:48 AM IST

Why Rajinikanth Doesn't Do Ads

Many actors start appearing in advertisements after achieving success in films. They also participate in events like store openings.

article_image2

Why Rajinikanth Doesn't Do Ads

Kamal Haasan debuted as a child actor before Rajinikanth entered films. Kamal Haasan also started acting as a hero before Rajini.

article_image3

Why Rajinikanth Doesn't Do Ads

Rajinikanth has also acted in over 170 films. It has been 49 years since Rajinikanth entered cinema.

article_image4

Kollywood Stars in Advertisements

In his 49-year career, Rajinikanth has never appeared in an advertisement, maintaining a unique stance in the industry.

article_image5

Rajinikanth

Vijay is said to have received the highest remuneration for acting in an advertisement, reportedly 125 crore rupees.

article_image6

Why Rajinikanth Doesn't Do Ads

Some actors earn more from ads than films. Brand advertisements bring in high income, but this is not always the case.

article_image7

Why Rajinikanth Doesn't Do Ads

In India, less remuneration is given for advertisements. Sunil Gavaskar received 1 lakh rupees for an ad in 1988. Kapil Dev received 25 lakhs for 3 years in 1993.

article_image8

Vijay

Rajinikanth and Kamal Haasan used to get 40 to 70 lakh rupees per film. So they were not interested in acting in advertisements. It was a time when they acted in 8 to 9 films a year.

article_image9

Rajinikanth in Advertisements

Rajinikanth said he would not act in ads even at his peak. He wanted to enter politics. Rajinikanth received 125 crore rupees for 'Jailer'.

article_image10

Famous Actors in Advertisements

Amitabh Bachchan reportedly received 250 to 350 crore rupees for 5 to 15 years for many brands in 2003. Simran and Vivek acted in Fanta and Mirinda ads.

article_image11

Actresses in Advertisements

Suriya received 10 crore rupees for an advertisement. Madhavan and Karthi acted in Airtel and Nescafe ads. Ajith agreed to a Vodafone ad for 50 crore rupees but refused due to his principles.

article_image12

Indian Stars in Advertisements

Vijay signed a deal for Jos Alukkas advertisement for 125 crore rupees. With actors and cricket stars doing ads, Rajinikanth's refusal has drawn criticism.

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place anr

Kerala pre-sale bookings 2024: Mohanlal's Malaikottai Vaaliban leads; Vijay's The GOAT takes second place

Kantara actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial ATG

'Kantara' actor Rishab Shetty to play Chhatrapati Shivaji in Sandeep Singh directorial

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal ATG

TV actress Shraddha Arya becomes mother to twin babies; welcomes boy and girl with husband Rahul Nagal |WATCH

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details dmn

'Pushpa 2: The Rule' gets great reception in pre-sales in Kerala, set for grand release; CHECK details

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know RBA

The Sabarmati Report: Did Shiv Sena boycott Vikrant Massey's film screening in parliament? Here's what we know

Recent Stories

'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Bhagwant Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe shk

BREAKING: 'Conspiracy to defame Punjab failed': CM Mann condemns attack on Sukhbir Singh Badal, orders probe

Sobhita Dhulipala, naga chaitanya wedding: When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT RBA

When Sobhita Dhulipala was replaced by a DOG because of her dark complexion; read what happened NEXT

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report gcw

Devendra Fadnavis to become next Maharashtra CM, visit Governor's House at 3.30pm: Report

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations gcw

What does 'Tankhaiya' mean? Explaining the Sikh guilty verdict for code violations

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law snt

South Korean opposition lawmakers move to impeach President Yoon over short-lived martial law

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon