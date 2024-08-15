Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Why are netizens saying 'Sorry' to Natasa Stankovic after Hardik Pandya-Jasmin Walia's dating rumours?

    Many netizens apologized to Natasa Stankovic on Thursday, just hours after Hardik Pandya's relationship rumors with singer Jasmin Walia made the news. 

    article_image1
    First Published Aug 15, 2024, 4:20 PM IST | Last Updated Aug 15, 2024, 4:20 PM IST

    When Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their split in July this year, some social media users blamed the model, accusing her of ruining the cricketer's life. While Natasa experienced hatred on social media and was severely ridiculed, things have improved.

    article_image2

    One commenter commented on Natasa's recent post, saying, "Sorry, Natasa, we blamed you without knowing the complete circumstances. "You deserve better." "Just because Hardik is a famous cricketer and wealthy doesn't mean Natasa deserves blame," he said. "No woman wants to experience pain in a relationship. Hardik may be a fantastic cricket player, but not a good husband.

    article_image3

    Speculation about Hardik and Jasmin's romantic relationship began when observant followers noted that the two posted images on Instagram near the same pool, with the scenic Greek countryside in the background. Jasmin recently shared a seductive photo of herself in a blue bikini, topped with a breezy blue blouse, posing fashionably by a pool with the magnificent Mykonos backdrop behind her.

    article_image4

    Her style was finished with a wide-brimmed straw hat and big sunglasses, which added to the elegant holiday vibe. Shortly after, Hardik posted a video of himself wandering around the same pool in a casual yet fashionable ensemble of cream-colored slacks, patterned shirts, and sunglasses. Fans were intrigued by their postings' identical backgrounds.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17 dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting RBA

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes RKK

    Independence Day 2024: Akshay Kumar to Allu Arjun, here's how celebrities extended wishes

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors dmn

    Independence Day 2024: Wishes from Mammootty, Mohanlal, and other Malayalam actors

    Here how Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement RBA

    Here's how Samantha Ruth Prabhu REACTS to Naga Chaitanya, Sobhita Dhulipala's engagement

    Recent Stories

    football Mauricio Pochettino net worth: Ex-Chelsea managers salary & earnings scr

    Mauricio Pochettino net worth: Ex-Chelsea managers salary & earnings

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17 dmn

    Kerala: Justice Hema Committee report on women's issues in Malayalam film industry to be out on August 17

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting RBA

    Stree 2 Box Office report: Shraddha Kapoor, Rajkummar Rao's film collects Rs 23cr and counting

    cricket Yuzvendra Chahal net worth: India cricketer's salary, earnings & stats scr

    Yuzvendra Chahal net worth: India cricketer's salary, earnings & stats

    Tata Altroz to Mahindra XUV 3XO Best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for a smooth ride gcw

    Best automatic cars under Rs 10 lakh for a smooth ride

    Recent Videos

    Asianet EXCLUSIVE Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Indian Astra BVR missiles now in Su-30MKI; integration with Tejas underway (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Helina ATGM to be fully integrated in ALH by December, Prachand by June 2025 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    ASIANET EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: NSG inducts Indian-made ASMI Submachine Pistol, designed by DRDO (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH) anr

    'Bharat Mata Ki Jai': Kerala's send off to Army after 10-day Wayanad landslides rescue ops wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Mohanlal Visits Landslide-Hit Wayanad, Meets Territorial Army Officers WATCH anr

    Mohanlal visits landslide-hit Wayanad, meets Territorial Army Officers [WATCH]

    Video Icon