Anupam Kher birthday: Saaransh to The Kashmir Files; 7 iconic films on OTT

Anupam Kher is one of the most talented and celebrated actors with a remarkable career of over four decades in the industry. On his birthday, let's have a look at the versatile films from his filmography that are a true reflection of this actor's strength, talent, and determination that you can stream on OTT.

Anupam Kher's 7 Must-Watch Films on OTT:

1. Saaransh (1984)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

"Saaransh" is a powerful drama that brought a breakthrough in Anupam Kher's career as an actor. He was featured as an elderly man grieving with the loss of his son. Anupam Kher's portrayal of grief, pain, and strength got him critical acclaim and established him as a versatile actor in Indian cinema.

2. Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge (1995)

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

The very famous iconic romantic drama, Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge, also featured Anupam Kher as the father of Raj (Shah Rukh Khan). His comic angle and heart-touching performance added depth to the film, which had his part in making the film an iconic, timeless love story to date.

3. Khosla Ka Ghosla (2006)

Where to watch: Disney+ Hotstar

"Khosla Ka Ghosla" is an entertaining comedy-drama where Anupam Kher was featured in the role of a middle-class man whose land is usurped by a greedy property dealer, probably the villain of the film. Anupam did his best in playing a determined and resourceful father, which is both humorous and endearing to watch.

4. A Wednesday! (2008)

Where to watch: Netflix

A Wednesday is a gripping thriller where Anupam Kher plays a police commissioner who receives a call from a common man (Naseeruddin Shah) threatening to detonate bombs across Mumbai. Anupam Kher nailed it in the intense performance, and the film's suspenseful storytelling makes it a must-watch.

5. Special 26 (2013)

Where to watch: Netflix

"Special 26" is a heist thriller inspired by real-life events around us. Anupam Kher plays the role of a key member of a group of con artists who disguise as CBI officers to conduct raids. His performance was so convincing in the film that it added depth to the film, making it a compelling watch for all age groups.

6. Kartikeya 2

Where to watch: Zee 5

Although Kartikeya 2 is not Anupam Kher's film as a lead actor, his screen presence of a few minutes grabbed a wide range of audiences to the theaters with his compelling performance. His few minutes of screen presence are worth the film. His powerful dialogue delivery made this film such a big hit on a pan-Indian level.

7. The Kashmir Files (2022)

Where to watch: Zee5

"The Kashmir Files" is a hard-hitting crime drama based on the evacuation of Kashmiri Pandits from the Kashmir Valley. Anupam Kher's powerful and convincing performance as a victim of the exodus adds emotional depth to the film. This makes it a poignant and impactful watch for everyone.

