Anupam Kher opens up about casting Iain Glen from 'Game of Thrones' in 'Tanvi The Great

Anupam Kher returns as director after 23 years, casting 'Game of Thrones' star Iain Glen in 'Tanvi The Great' with Oscar-winning team behind music and sound

Team Asianet Newsable
ANI |Published: Apr 4, 2025, 8:40 AM IST

'Marathon Man' Anupam Kher is set to return as a director after nearly 23 years with his upcoming film 'Tanvi The Great'. The movie will feature 'Game of Thrones' actor Iain Glen in a crucial role.

Kher, who previously worked with the 'Game of Thrones' actor in the British series 'Mrs. Wilson', shared how he approached Glen for the role.

The actor, while speaking to ANI, shared that Glen's involvement in the project was initially a secret; however, when the British actor arrived at the airport, someone recorded a video of him and that is when they had to reveal his involvement in the film.

"If you look at our cast, Iain Glen, who played a significant role in Game of Thrones, is the only one whose name has come out so far. This happened because when he arrived at the airport, someone recorded a video and followed us to our shooting location. That is when we had to reveal," Kher said.

While sharing that he wanted an international star for his film, the actor said, "Iain Glen's character in our film is very important, and I wanted a big, talented international actor for the role. When I approached him, he asked for the script. After reading it, he told me he wanted to be part of the film. That's how he got involved," he added.

Meanwhile, 'Tanvi The Great' will feature music composed by MM Keeravani, the acclaimed Oscar-winning composer known for his work on RRR.

Apart from this, the film's sound design will be handled by Resul Pookutty, an Academy Award winner recognized for his work on Slumdog Millionaire. 

