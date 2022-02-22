  • Facebook
    Who is KPAC Lalitha aka Maheshwari Amma? Malayalam actress passed away at 74

    First Published Feb 22, 2022, 11:27 PM IST
    Maheshwari Amma, better known by her stage name K.P.A.C passed away at her son's flat in Thripunithura; read details
     

    Malayalam actress KPAC Lalitha also known as Maheshwari Amma was 75 when she passed away in her son's flat in Thripunithura. She had been ill for a long time and was undergoing treatment. 
     

    KPAC Lalitha started her acting career with drama in (Kerala People’s Art Club), has won the National Award for Best Supporting Actress twice. She won Kerala State Film Award four times. She did more than 500 films in her 5-decade long film career spanning.

    Lalitha's husband was a film director named Bharathan, who passed away in 1998 at 52 following a prolonged illness. She had two children named Siddharth and Sreekutty. Siddharth is also an actor and director. 
     

    Maheshwari Amma aka KPAC. Lalitha, was also chairman of the Sangeetha Nataka Akademi of Kerala. Born in 1948 in Kayamkulam, Alappuzha, Kerala, Lalitha was the eldest of five children. 

    The actress had learned to dance from a young age under the tutelage of Chellappan Pillai and Kalamandalam Gangadharan.

    She started acting at the age of 10. Lalitha published her autobiography Katha Thudarum (Story To Be Continued), the winner of the 2013 Cherukad Award. Rest is history...

