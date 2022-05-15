Who is Ketaki Chitale? Marathi actor arrested by Thane police

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested on Saturday for an alleged ‘derogatory’ post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale is not new to controversies. The Marathi actress who resides in Pune has always found herself in midst of a controversy for the statements that she often puts out on social media. It was this very reason that led to her arrest on Saturday. Ketaki had allegedly shared a ‘derogatory’ post on 81-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar on social media platforms, after which a complaint was filed against her. Acting upon it, the Thane crime branch police arrested her from Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The actress will be produced before a court on Sunday.

However, this is not the first time that Ketaki Chitale has been in the news for a controversy. In fact, the 29-year-old actress, who acted in 2017's Marathi serial 'Tuza Maza Breakup' is controversy's favourite child.

Ketaki Chitale has had not once but numerous brushes with the law. Even though she has acted in a few Marathi movies and television serials, including 'Aambat Goad' and 'Saas Bina Sasural', the actress's claim to fame has been her controversial social media posts.

Ketaki Chitale claims to be a patient of epilepsy and projects herself as an activist working to create awareness regarding epilepsy. In fact, her Instagram handle name is also dedicated to epilepsy with the handle name being ‘epilepsy_warrior_queen’.

