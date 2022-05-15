Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Who is Ketaki Chitale? Marathi actor arrested by Thane police

    First Published May 15, 2022, 12:59 AM IST

    Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale was arrested on Saturday for an alleged ‘derogatory’ post on NCP chief Sharad Pawar.

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    Marathi actress Ketaki Chitale is not new to controversies. The Marathi actress who resides in Pune has always found herself in midst of a controversy for the statements that she often puts out on social media. It was this very reason that led to her arrest on Saturday. Ketaki had allegedly shared a ‘derogatory’ post on 81-year-old Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) Sharad Pawar on social media platforms, after which a complaint was filed against her. Acting upon it, the Thane crime branch police arrested her from Navi Mumbai on Saturday. The actress will be produced before a court on Sunday.

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    However, this is not the first time that Ketaki Chitale has been in the news for a controversy. In fact, the 29-year-old actress, who acted in 2017’s Marathi serial 'Tuza Maza Breakup’ is controversy's favourite child.

    ALSO READ: The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    Ketaki Chitale has had not once but numerous brushes with the law. Even though she has acted in a few Marathi movies and television serials, including ‘Aambat Goad’ and ‘Saas Bina Sasural', the actress’s claim to fame has been her controversial social media posts.

    ALSO READ: Marathi actress Prajakta Mali stuns in a floral saree; see pics

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    Ketaki Chitale claims to be a patient of epilepsy and projects herself as an activist working to create awareness regarding epilepsy. In fact, her Instagram handle name is also dedicated to epilepsy with the handle name being ‘epilepsy_warrior_queen’.

    Image: Ketaki Chitale/Isntagram

    Previously, in 2021, Ketaki Chitale had drawn irk from the Maratha activists after she made a reference on her social media posts to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj. Her post had left the Maratha activities feeling that she had disrespected the Maratha warrior.

    Meanwhile, tension had prevailed in front of Kalamboli police station on Saturday after a group of irked people tried to attack Ketaki Chitale, and also threw ink and eggs at her. Multiple FIRs were registered against Chitale, including one in Pune by an NCP worker.

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    The Archies Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case drb

    The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids here is why drb

    Sanjay Dutt has been living away from Maanayata and kids; here’s why

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali Salman Khan reveals his look from film co starring Pooja Hegde drb

    Kabhi Eid Kabhi Diwali: Salman Khan reveals his look from film, co-starring Pooja Hegde?

    The Archies teaser Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan Khushi Kapoor Agastya Nanda debut film teaser on Netflix drb

    The Archies teaser: Zoya Akhtar releases Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor, Agastya Nanda's debut film teaser on Netf

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS Punjab Kings owner Preity Zinta joins him-ayh

    IPL 2022: Shikhar Dhawan finds surprise workout partner, PBKS owner Preity Zinta joins him

    Recent Stories

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH snt

    IPL 2022: 'What a player' - KKR fans laud Andre Russel's all-round show in win against SRH

    football PSG or Real Madrid Amid uncertain future Ronaldinho makes huge Kylian Mbappe claim snt

    PSG or Real Madrid? Amid uncertain future, Ronaldinho makes huge Mbappe claim

    tennis Italian Open 2022: Stefanos Tsitsipas books first finals berth Alexander Zverev; lauds 'historically rich' Rome event snt

    Italian Open 2022: Tsitsipas books first finals berth; lauds 'historically rich' Rome event

    The Archies Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case drb

    The Archies: Aryan Khan shares first Instagram post since the Mumbai drug case

    football Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world' Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict snt

    Is Liverpool's Salah the 'best in the world'? Real Madrid boss Ancelotti delivers verdict

    Recent Videos

    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022: Gujarat Titans GT Mohammed Shami on white-ball cricket, Hardik Pandya, Umran Malik and more-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Have always bowled in white-ball cricket with full responsibility" - Mohammed Shami

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians-Chennai Super Kings: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan ahead of CSK clash-ayh

    IPL 2022: "MI lost many close matches this season" - Ishan Kishan

    Video Icon
    Cyclone Asani: Golden chariot washes ashore Andhra coast

    Cyclone Asani: Temple-type structure washes ashore Andhra coast

    Video Icon
    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch - gps

    Ranbir Kapoor, Abhishek Bachchan have turned matchmakers for Kartik Aaryan; watch

    Video Icon
    Indian Premier League, IPL 2022, Mumbai Indians vs Kolkata Knight Riders: Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs - Daniel Sams-ayh

    IPL 2022: "Obviously, MI is not going to be able to make the playoffs" - Daniel Sams

    Video Icon