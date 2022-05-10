Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Marathi actress Prajakta Mali stuns in a floral saree; see pics

    First Published May 10, 2022, 7:34 PM IST

    Actress Prajakta Mali has shared a slew of pictures, donning a stunning saree. Her photographs are enough to give you a cool vibe on a summery evening.

    Image: Prajakta Mali

    Marathi actress Prajakta Mali is one of the most loved actresses of the young breed from the Marathi film industry. Prajakta has been delivering some exceptional movies that have carved her way to success. Recently, this young actress was awarded the Kamala Rising Stars Award, presented to her by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari. Meanwhile, the actress on Tuesday shared a slew of pictures donning a floral saree as she goes high on the summer mood.

    Image: Prajakta Mali

    In the pictures that Prajakta Mali posted on her social media, she donned a printed floral saree in white, blue, green and yellow colour. She paired it with a turquoise blue sleeveless blouse. Along with this, she accessorised her look with chunky oxidised jewellery and a flower.

    Image: Prajakta Mali

    The 33-year-old actress, Prajakta Mali, started her career in 2011 when she debuted with Marathi serial Suvasini which aired on Star Prabha. Since then, Prajakta went on a journey to become a popular name in the Marathi household.

    Image: Prajakta Mali

    With a presence of 1.7 million followers on her Instagram handle, Prajakta Mali has acted not only in the Marathi television industry but also in the Marathi film industry. Interestingly, although she made her debut in the tele world with Suhasini in 2011, her real debut was in 2008 when she was seen in the 2008 film ‘Taandala – Ek Mukhavta’.

    Image: Prajakta Mali

    However, her most recent film ‘Pawankhind’ has brought her more praise than ever. The film has gone ahead to become a massive hit at the box office while her performance has equally been praised by the audience and critics alike.

