Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's love story has remained one of Bollywood's most talked-about romances. From their first meeting to marriage and parenthood, their journey has had many memorable moments

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Abhishek Bachchan's relationship began with a simple meeting in Switzerland. At the time, Aishwarya was shooting for Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya with Bobby Deol, while Abhishek was in Switzerland assisting his father Amitabh Bachchan with location work for Mrityudaata.

Bobby invited Abhishek to dinner with the film's team, where he met Aishwarya for the first time. Years later, Abhishek recalled that first encounter and explained that he was still working behind the scenes at the time.

The two later worked together as lead actors in Dhaai Akshar Prem Ke. It was during the making of the film that Abhishek got to know Aishwarya better and was impressed not just by her beauty but also by her personality. He had reportedly expected her to behave like a typical diva, but instead found her warm and approachable.

Their professional association continued with films including Kuch Naa Kaho, Bunty Aur Babli and Dhoom 2. Their growing friendship eventually turned into a relationship. Umrao Jaan became another important chapter in their journey, while Guru was made around the time their relationship was becoming serious.

The Proposal, Wedding and Family Life

Abhishek eventually decided to take their relationship to the next level with a proposal that had a personal touch. While shooting in New York, he had often stood on the balcony of his hotel room and imagined what it would be like to be married to Aishwarya. When the time came, he took her to that same balcony and asked her to marry him.

Aishwarya said yes, and the couple tied the knot on April 20, 2007. Their wedding became one of Bollywood's biggest celebrity events, attracting enormous public attention. The ceremonies incorporated traditions associated with Aishwarya's Tulu heritage, while the presence of several prominent personalities added to the grandeur of the occasion.

Before their wedding, the couple also faced intense media speculation, including discussions surrounding their age difference and reports about Aishwarya being Manglik. There were even claims that she had been married to a tree before marrying Abhishek. Amitabh Bachchan later dismissed the story, making it clear that such reports were nothing more than rumours.

Four years after their wedding, Aishwarya and Abhishek welcomed their daughter, Aaradhya, on November 16, 2011. Aishwarya subsequently took a break from acting to spend more time with her daughter. Abhishek has also spoken publicly about Aishwarya's role in Aaradhya's upbringing and education.

Standing Together Through Rumours and the Years

Over the years, Aishwarya and Abhishek have also maintained close relationships with each other's families. Following the death of Aishwarya's father, Krishnaraj Rai, in 2017, Abhishek continued to remain supportive of the Rai family.

The couple has also had to deal with repeated speculation about trouble in their marriage. At one point, rumours of an impending divorce circulated widely online. Abhishek responded sarcastically on social media, questioning the reports and asking when he was supposedly getting remarried.

Despite years of public scrutiny, both actors have continued to focus on their careers and family. Aishwarya returned to the big screen with projects such as Ae Dil Hai Mushkil and Ponniyin Selvan-I, while Abhishek has continued to work across films and OTT projects.

Today, their journey is remembered not simply as a Bollywood romance but as a relationship that evolved from friendship and professional association into marriage and parenthood. Their daughter Aaradhya remains at the heart of their family life, while both Aishwarya and Abhishek continue to maintain their individual identities in the entertainment industry.