Thousands of devotees in Raipur, Chhattisgarh, participated in the grand Ganesh idol immersion procession, marking the end of the festival. The event featured decorated tableaux, vibrant lights, and devotional music, with Mayor Meenal Choubey also present.

On Monday evening, thousands of devotees gathered in Chhattisgarh to witness the grand immersion procession of Lord Ganesh idols, as elaborately decorated tableaux made their way through the streets amid religious fervour and celebrations.

A sea of devotees thronged the streets to catch a glimpse of the beautifully adorned idols and tableaux. The colourful displays, featuring intricate decorations and vibrant lighting, added to the festive atmosphere as the procession moved towards the immersion sites.

Raipur Mayor Joins Festivities

The immersion marked the culmination of the Ganesh festival, during which devotees worshipped Lord Ganesha and sought blessings for prosperity and well-being. Raipur Mayor Meenal Choubey was also present at the gathering and participated in the celebrations. Speaking to ANI, Meenal said, "People await the tableaux in great anticipation. Lakhs of devotees come here to watch the tableaux...I pray to Ganpati Bappa to keep blessing Raipur city..."

People participated in the celebrations with great enthusiasm, dancing to devotional music and joining in chants, while vibrant lights illuminated the procession and added to the festive atmosphere. (ANI)