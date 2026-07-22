Sanjay Leela Bhansali's films are known for their grand visuals, but it is his unforgettable female characters who often leave the deepest impact. Fierce, fearless, and unapologetically strong, Bhansali's heroines speak with conviction, challenging societal norms, defending their dignity, and embracing their truth. Their dialogues are more than just memorable lines they are powerful expressions of courage, resilience, and self-worth that continue to resonate with audiences across generations.