    Vikram box office collection: On Day 24, Kamal Haasan's film enters Rs 400-crore club

    First Published Jun 27, 2022, 9:47 AM IST

    Vikram, a film starring Kamal Haasan and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned more than Rs 400 crore worldwide. The movie is still doing well at the box office.
     

    Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, is breaking box office records. The movie entered the exclusive Rs 400-crore club before its 25th day of celebrations and is still doing incredibly well. According to industry experts, the movie will play on the most screens possible in Tamil Nadu for the next two weeks. Lokesh Kanagaraj is in charge of directing the action thriller.
     

    Lead roles in Vikram are played by Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi, and Fahadh Faasil. On June 3, the movie opened in theatres worldwide. Vikram, starring Kamal Haasan, crossed the Rs 400-crore threshold at the global box office on its 24th day of release.
     

    Trade analyst KM Kaushik wrote, "#Vikram - 400 CR total WW gross done as it approaches the 25 days mark in theaters tomorrow. Just WOW! "Once upon a time" kinda success this is! #400CRVikram (sic)." Also Read: Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    He also pointed out that Vikram is making history in Kerala as well. His post read, "Historic ATBB #Vikram 24-days total #Kerala gross hits the 40 CR mark. The milestone bar keeps going higher & higher! (sic)." Also Read: Sad news for all Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans in India; read details

    High-octane action thriller Vikram was created and is led by Lokesh Kanagaraj. In addition to Santhana Bharathi, the movie also featured important roles for Kalidas Jayaram, Narain, Gayathrie, and Vasanthi. Anirudh Ravichander composed the music for the movie, which Raaj Kamal Films International made. Also Read:Video and Pictures: Poonam Pandey goes BRALESS, gets slut shamed and faces criticism

