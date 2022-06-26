Sad news for all Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans in India; read details

The Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has long been a source of friction between Punjab and Haryana, is discussed in the song about Punjab's water problem.

Sidhu Moose Wala's latest song released after his assassination, SYL, the title referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, has now been taken off the video streaming platform YouTube.



According to reports, the song brings up several divisive topics, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is still under construction and has been a point of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past forty years.



Following a complaint from the Union government, YouTube has removed the most recent song by the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, from its platform in India. However, the music is accessible in other nations.

SYL, a song that was released on June 23 in the evening, received 2.7 crore views in less than three days. On the social media and video-sharing website, it also received 33 lakh likes.



After the singer's murder on May 29 of this year, this is the first Moosewala song to be released. The song link in India states, "The content is not available on this country domain due to legal complaint from the government."

Producer MXRCI published the music video on Friday, June 23 on YouTube. The song mentions the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots, undivided Punjab, and its video depicts the Sikh flag being raised at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation.