Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Sad news for all Sidhu Moose Wala’s fans in India; read details

    First Published Jun 26, 2022, 5:46 PM IST

    The Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, which has long been a source of friction between Punjab and Haryana, is discussed in the song about Punjab's water problem.

    Sidhu Moose Wala's latest song released after his assassination, SYL, the title referring to the Sutlej-Yamuna Link canal, has now been taken off the video streaming platform YouTube.
     

    According to reports, the song brings up several divisive topics, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is still under construction and has been a point of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past forty years.
     

    Following a complaint from the Union government, YouTube has removed the most recent song by the late Punjabi singer Shubhdeep Singh Sidhu, also known as Sidhu Moosewala, from its platform in India. However, the music is accessible in other nations.

    According to reports, the song brings up several divisive topics, including the Sutlej-Yamuna Link (SYL) canal, which is still under construction and has been a point of contention between Punjab and Haryana for the past forty years.

    SYL, a song that was released on June 23 in the evening, received 2.7 crore views in less than three days. On the social media and video-sharing website, it also received 33 lakh likes.
     

    After the singer's murder on May 29 of this year, this is the first Moosewala song to be released. The song link in India states, "The content is not available on this country domain due to legal complaint from the government." Also Read: Cristiano Ronaldo's girlfriend Georgina Rodriguez flaunts her voluptuous body in bikini top

    Producer MXRCI published the music video on Friday, June 23 on YouTube. The song mentions the 1984 anti-Sikh Riots, undivided Punjab, and its video depicts the Sikh flag being raised at the Red Fort during the farmer agitation. Also Read: HOT Pictures: Kim Kardashian shows off her underboobs in new Skims top

    On May 29, assailants shot and killed Sidhu Moose Wala in Punjab's Mansa district's Jawaharke village. A day after the Punjab police removed his security, along with 424 others, the incident happened. Notably, the singer joined the Congress party the year before the Assembly elections in December. Sidhu Moose Wala wrote the song before he was fatally shot on May 29. 

    Also Read: Hotness Alert: Esha Gupta in sexy brown bikini; shows off her HOT body (Video)

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video) RBA

    777 Charlie: BJP minister Gali Janardhana Reddy watched Rakshit Shetty's film with his dog, Rocky (Video)

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...' RBA

    Malaika Arora celebrates beau Arjun Kapoor's birthday in Paris, saying 'Make A Wish My Love...'

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift RBA

    Vikrant Rona: Kapil Dev gives Kiccha Sudeep a huge surprise; check out his gift

    Shah Rukh Khan Pathaan look revealed on 30 years in Bollywood drb

    30 years of Shah Rukh Khan: Makers reveal actor’s look from Pathaan

    Recent Stories

    Assam floods: CM Himanta Sarma's second visit to Silchar town; ensures earliest help to affected population - adt

    Assam floods: CM Himanta Sarma's second visit to Silchar town; ensures earliest help to affected population

    Seal presents flowers to his girlfriend: romantic video left netizens in aww - gps

    Seal presents flowers to his girlfriend: romantic video left netizens in aww

    Mirabai Chanu - Commonwealth Games CWG will be easy for me; I will be fighting with myself-ayh

    Mirabai Chanu - 'CWG will be easy for me; I will be fighting with myself'

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5 RBA

    Sita Ramam: Dulquer Salmaan, Mrunal Thakur's love drama to release on August 5

    Worlds costliest pillow costs around Rs 45 lakh! - adt

    World's costliest pillow costs around Rs 45 lakh!

    Recent Videos

    India at 75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    India@75: Bardoli Satyagraha, the historic peasant struggle

    Video Icon
    India at 75: Abani Thakur, the father of Indian modern art snt

    India@75: Abani Thakur, the Father of Indian Modern Art

    Video Icon
    India at 75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya snt

    India@75: The historic solidarity between Hindus and Muslim in Ayodhya

    Video Icon
    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM Modi's talks in UEA: MEA

    Prophet remark controversy won't figure in PM's talks in UAE: MEA

    Video Icon
    India at 75 Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle snt

    India@75: Story of Alluri Seetha Rama Raju, the hero of the jungle

    Video Icon