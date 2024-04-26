Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Voting begins on 89 seats across 13 states

    Lok Sabha elections 2024 are underway and on April 26, as many as 89 constituencies spread across 13 states and Union Territories (UTs) will vote in the Phase 2 of the general elections. 

    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Apr 26, 2024, 7:00 AM IST

    The second phase of the 18th Lok Sabha Elections is underway. In 13 states and Union territories (UT), polling in 89 seats will be conducted during the second round of voting. Following the first round of voting on April 19, which witnessed a turnout of roughly 64%.

    The voting commenced at 7 am and will conclude at 5 pm with an extra hour being provided as a buffer period for voters who are already present in the voting line. The vote count and results will be announced on June 4.

    It's interesting to note that while eight constituencies in the northern state of Uttar Pradesh are slated to vote in the second phase of the upcoming general elections on April 26, all 20 Lok Sabha seats in Kerala will go to polls on Friday.

    Also Read | Lok Sabha elections 2024: A look at key seats/constituencies in Phase 2 voting

    Take a look at key states and seats going to polls: 

    1. Assam: Karimganj, Silchar, Mangaldoi, Nawgong, Kaliabor
    2. Bihar: Kishanganj, Katihar, Purnia, Bhagalpur
    3. Chhattisgarh: Rajnandgaon, Mahasamund, Kanker
    4. Jammu and Kashmir: Jammu
    5. Karnataka: Udupi Chikamagalur, Hassan, Dakshina Kannada, Chitradurga, Tumkur, Mandya, Mysore, Chamarajanagar, Bangalore Rural, Bangalore North, Bangalore Central, Bangalore South, Chikballapur, Kolar
    6. Kerala: Kasaragod, Kannur, Vatakara, Wayanad, Kozhikode, Malappuram, Ponnani, Palakkad, Alathur, Thrissur, Chalakudy, Ernakulam, Idukki, Kottayam, Alappuzha, Mavelikkara, Pathanamthitta, Kollam, Attingal, Thiruvananthapuram
    7. Manipur: Outer Manipur
    8. Madhya Pradesh: Tikamgarh, Damoh, Khajuraho, Satna, Rewa, Hoshangabad, Betul
    9. Maharashtra: Buldhana, Akola, Amravati, Wardha, Yavatmal Washim, Hingoli, Nanded, Parbhani
    10. Rajasthan: Tonk-Sawai Madhopur, Ajmer, Pali, Jodhpur, Barmer, Jalore, Udaipur, Banswara, Chittorgarh, Rajsamand, Bhilwara, Kota, Jhalawar-Baran
    11. Tripura: Tripura East
    12. Uttar Pradesh: Amroha, Meerut, Baghpat, Ghaziabad, Gautam Buddha Nagar, Bulandshahr, Aligarh, Mathura
    13. West Bengal: Darjeeling, Raiganj, Balurghat
    Last Updated Apr 26, 2024, 7:36 AM IST
