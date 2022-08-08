Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Video and photos Namrata Malla oozes hotness in bikini top; does sexy dance

    First Published Aug 8, 2022, 8:30 PM IST

    Setting the internet on fire once again, Namrata Malla has posted a video in which she is dancing to a Spanish song. The video shows her wearing a blue polka dot bikini top with white tiny shorts, showing off her cleavage and midriff.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    If there is one actor from the Bhojpuri film industry, it is actor-dancer Namrata Malla who never fails to disappoint her fans. The actor has time and again been setting the internet on fire by posting some really sexy dance videos of herself. And she is at it once again. Namrata has once again posted a video of herself wherein she is seen throwing some really hot dance moves while making expressions that may make anyone go weak in the knee!
    Check out the video here.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla shared her latest dance video on her Instagram handle on Monday. The video shows Namrata performing some really sensuous moves.

    ALSO READ: Video and pictures: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla display sexy moves in black bikini top

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    In the video, Namrata Malla is seen wearing a blue and white polka dot bikini top. She has paired the top with a pair of tiny shorts and a printed shirt. For the accessories, she wore big hoop earrings and her patent nose ring while keeping her make-up dramatic, as usual.

    ALSO READ: Sexy and Hot photos: Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla slays in blue bra and denim shorts

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    This is not the first time that Bhojpuri actor Namrata Malla has posted such a dance video. She often takes to social media for sharing her videos and photos with her fans and followers. And no wonder, she is one of the most followed actors from the Bhojpuri film industry.

    Image: Namrata Malla/Instagram

    Meanwhile. Namrata Malla recently shared that the actor will be seen in a new music video, starring Bhojpuri star Khesari Yadav. Namrata shared a picture from possibly the shooting location wherein the two are seen posing.

