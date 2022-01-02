  • Facebook
    Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ co-star Mohit Raina, ties the knot; shares pics from the wedding

    First Published Jan 2, 2022, 2:46 AM IST
    Mohit Raina got married in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared pictures from his wedding on his social media.

    In November last year, Mohit’s co-star, Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Mohit’s brother-in-law, got married in a royal wedding with his love, Katrina Kaif. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings of Bollywood. Not just Vicky, but the film’s director Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam (who too was seen in a pivotal role in the movie) got married in 2021. They too had a traditional Pahadi wedding.

    Mohit Raina wore a white coloured sherwani and his bride, Aditi donned a pastel green and pink lehenga. Her lehenga had delicate embroidery work on it. Aditi and Mohit had a traditional pahadi wedding. The actor took to Instagram to announce his wedding with his ladylove, Aditi as he asked everyone to shower their love and blessings in their new journey that they have embarked upon.

    Mohit Raina rose to fame with his television mythological serial ‘Devo Ke Dev Mahadev’ in which he played the role of Lord Shiva. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

    His performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike of a soldier who is martyred in the Uri attack, is one of the best performances of the actor and remains one of the most memorable ones as well.

    People were still in a hangover of the big fat India wedding of Vicky Kaushal and Katrina Kaif. And in the middle of that, Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ co-actor, Mohit Raina, has given us a reason to cherish the New Year. Mohit had a pleasant surprise for his fans as he shared a few snapshots from his wedding on his social media on Saturday.  The actor, who generally keeps his personal life under the wraps, got married in an intimate wedding ceremony. He shared pictures from his wedding, seeking blessings from his fans.

