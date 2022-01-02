Vicky Kaushal’s ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ co-star Mohit Raina, ties the knot; shares pics from the wedding

Mohit Raina got married in an intimate ceremony. The actor shared pictures from his wedding on his social media.

Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram

In November last year, Mohit’s co-star, Vicky Kaushal who played the role of Mohit’s brother-in-law, got married in a royal wedding with his love, Katrina Kaif. Their wedding was one of the most talked-about weddings of Bollywood. Not just Vicky, but the film’s director Aditya Dhar and actor Yami Gautam (who too was seen in a pivotal role in the movie) got married in 2021. They too had a traditional Pahadi wedding.

Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram

Mohit Raina wore a white coloured sherwani and his bride, Aditi donned a pastel green and pink lehenga. Her lehenga had delicate embroidery work on it. Aditi and Mohit had a traditional pahadi wedding. The actor took to Instagram to announce his wedding with his ladylove, Aditi as he asked everyone to shower their love and blessings in their new journey that they have embarked upon.

Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram

Mohit Raina rose to fame with his television mythological serial 'Devo Ke Dev Mahadev' in which he played the role of Lord Shiva. Since then, there has been no looking back for the actor.

Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram

His performance in Uri: The Surgical Strike of a soldier who is martyred in the Uri attack, is one of the best performances of the actor and remains one of the most memorable ones as well.

Image: Mohit Raina/Instagram