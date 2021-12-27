From Yami Gautam to Selena Gomez, Emma Stone, 6 actresses that spoke boldly about their skin problems

Yami Gautam has recently opened up about a skin issue that she had been undergoing since her teenage days. Here is a look at six actresses who have spoken up about their skin problems.

Image: Yami Gautam, Selena Gomes, Emma Stone/Instagram

Many people are self-conscious of their skin. Problems such as acne breakout, zits and clogged pores and even colour complexion are a matter of concern for many. However, breaking the barriers to the preconceived notion about flawless skin, here are five actresses who have spoken openly about skin related problems, making these issues absolutely normal. These actresses have not simply spoken about their skin problems but have also shared their no make-up photographs on social media. Take a look at these six actresses:

Image: Yami Gautam/Instagram

Yami Gautam: The 'Uri: The Surgical Strike' actress, Yami Gautam has recently addressed her skin problem. Taking to her Instagram handle, Yami Gautam revealed that she has a skin ailment called 'Keratosis pilaris'. She said that she has had this ailment since her teenage days, adding that there is no cure for it. The 'Bhoot Police' actress also shared a few unedited photographs of her on social media which show small red spots on Yami's shoulder.

Image: Selena Gomez/Instagram

Selena Gomez: Acne has been a major issue for Selena Gomez. In an interview, she once said that she gets a lot of acne in the T-zone of her face. She said that it happens mostly when she is stressed or becomes lazy with her routine. And thus, Selena Gomez takes her skin-care routine very seriously. She says that it is not just the mind and soul that one needs to focus on, but also on their body as everything is interlinked with each other.

Image: Emma Watson/Instagram

Emma Stone: Another Hollywood actress who addressed a skin issue is Emma Stone. The Hollywood beauty once said that she fought a long battle with hormonal acne. She was barely 17 when a disastrous Accutane broke for good two months. It continued till she turned 20; at that time, she was shooting for 'Easy A'. Emma Stone said that her blemished had to be "video-airbrushed".

Image: Sonam Kapoor/Instagram

Sonam Kapoor: A few years ago, Sonam Kapoor had shared a picture on her Instagram account addressing her colour complexion. She was undergoing a hair and make-up session when she clicked a picture of herself and posted it. In the caption of the picture, she wrote about how even she needs colour correction too.

Image: Sameera Reddy/Instagram

Sameera Reddy: Taking to her Instagram handle, Sameera Reddy once shared a video of her without any make-up and flaunting her grey hair. She wrote a long post saying that she has accepted herself (ageing gracefully) and hopes that other women too. Being n actress, Sameera made sure to put across the message that having grey hair or a no make-up face that shows ageing is absolutely normal and the right thing to do.

Image: Sonalee Kulkarni/Instagram