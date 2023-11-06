Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and many celebs attend

    First Published Nov 6, 2023, 11:03 AM IST

    On November 5, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who just got married, threw a celebration in Hyderabad. Numerous Tollywood stars, including Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi, were present at the function.
     

    article_image1

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are the newest pair in showbiz. On November 1st, the couple wed in a gorgeous destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy.
     

    article_image2

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    On November 5, the couple threw a celebration in Hyderabad for their colleagues in the sector. Attending the reception were Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and a few more.

    article_image3

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and their whole family were also spotted at the wedding reception of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

    article_image4

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    The couple celebrated their union following Hindu customs and rituals at the picturesque venue of Borgo San Felice.

    article_image5

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    The newlyweds looked amazing at their lavish celebration, even though their lovely wedding photos still have people enthralled.

    article_image6

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    A video posted by the well-known paparazzo account Viral Bhayani features the cute pair dressed in traditional attire, looking quite elegant. Varun Tej, on the other hand, showed off an ostentatious black kurta, pyjamas, and jacket with golden embroidery.

    article_image7

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    Lavanya, meanwhile, looked stunning in a golden, shimmering saree that complemented the two of them. Posing with the guests in the opulent location were Varun and Lavanya.

    article_image8

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    A number of charming photos from their wedding day have already been posted by the couple on Instagram. Varun looked stunning in an ivory sherwani with a matching shawl and elaborate golden embroidery.

    article_image9

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    Lavanya, a Uttar Pradesh native, wore a traditional red Kanjivaram silk saree for her big day. She accessorised with traditional gold jewellery, such as bold layered necklaces, bangles, Kamar Bandh, haath phool, and a matha patti, and covered her head with a red veil.

    article_image10

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    The pre-wedding events kicked off with a vibrant cocktail party on October 31 and continued on November 1 with the mehendi and haldi rituals. Due to his family's involvement in the film business, Varun Tej has well-known relatives like Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, and his cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are well-known around the world.

    article_image11

    Photo Courtesy: Ramana M

    In 2012, Lavanya Tripathi debuted in the Telugu cinema business with the release of Andala Rakshasi. During the filming of their 2016 film, Mister, their love story flourished.

