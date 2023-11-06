Varun Tej-Lavanya Tripathi's Hyderabad reception: Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya and many celebs attend

On November 5, Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi, who just got married, threw a celebration in Hyderabad. Numerous Tollywood stars, including Venkatesh, Naga Chaitanya, and Chiranjeevi, were present at the function.



Lavanya Tripathi and Varun Tej are the newest pair in showbiz. On November 1st, the couple wed in a gorgeous destination wedding in Tuscany, Italy.



On November 5, the couple threw a celebration in Hyderabad for their colleagues in the sector. Attending the reception were Venkatesh Daggubati, Naga Chaitanya, and a few more.

Megastar Chiranjeevi, Naga Babu, and their whole family were also spotted at the wedding reception of Varun Tej and Lavanya Tripathi.

The couple celebrated their union following Hindu customs and rituals at the picturesque venue of Borgo San Felice.

The newlyweds looked amazing at their lavish celebration, even though their lovely wedding photos still have people enthralled.

A video posted by the well-known paparazzo account Viral Bhayani features the cute pair dressed in traditional attire, looking quite elegant. Varun Tej, on the other hand, showed off an ostentatious black kurta, pyjamas, and jacket with golden embroidery.

Lavanya, meanwhile, looked stunning in a golden, shimmering saree that complemented the two of them. Posing with the guests in the opulent location were Varun and Lavanya.

A number of charming photos from their wedding day have already been posted by the couple on Instagram. Varun looked stunning in an ivory sherwani with a matching shawl and elaborate golden embroidery.

Lavanya, a Uttar Pradesh native, wore a traditional red Kanjivaram silk saree for her big day. She accessorised with traditional gold jewellery, such as bold layered necklaces, bangles, Kamar Bandh, haath phool, and a matha patti, and covered her head with a red veil.

The pre-wedding events kicked off with a vibrant cocktail party on October 31 and continued on November 1 with the mehendi and haldi rituals. Due to his family's involvement in the film business, Varun Tej has well-known relatives like Pawan Kalyan and Chiranjeevi, and his cousins Allu Arjun and Ram Charan are well-known around the world.

In 2012, Lavanya Tripathi debuted in the Telugu cinema business with the release of Andala Rakshasi. During the filming of their 2016 film, Mister, their love story flourished.