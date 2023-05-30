Urfi Javed SEXY photos: Actress stuns fans in teddy-bear-themed jacket outfit

Urfi Javed is back at it again. The style diva shocked fans in a teddy-bear-themed jacket as she got papped in the city.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla

Urfi Javed, the DIY fashionista, is a brand and big name today whose outfits go viral in just a few minutes on all the social media platforms. The actress's this look in a teddy-bear-themed jacket attire with a mango-coloured short dress is adorable and alluring.

Image: Varinder Chawla

Image: Varinder Chawla