    Tunisha Sharma's uncle reveals that actress 'started wearing hijab' after meeting Sheezan Khan

    First Published Dec 29, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

    Tunisha Sharma's uncle has revealed additional information following her sad death on December 24. Take a look at what he has to say about the actress wearing a hijab after meeting Sheezan.

    Tunisha Sharma's uncle has revealed additional information following her sad death on December 24. He has not only accused Tunisha's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of inciting her to commit suicide, but he has also claimed to have seen changes in the actress' habits prior to her death.
     

    Tunisha's uncle Pawan informed to media that the actress began wearing a hijab after meeting Sheezan. "Police today testified in court that Sheezan had relationships with other women as well. Police should look into the situation from every viewpoint. "After meeting Sheezan, Tunisha changed a lot; she started wearing a hijab," he told a popular news agency.
     

    Earlier, Tunisha Sharma's uncle had talked about Tunisha’s depression, he said, Unnis sali ke beti hai, usko kya depression hoga? Voh Acchan kar rahi thi, sara kuch kar rahi thi.”

     

    The late actress' uncle stated that Tunisha was provoked to commit suicide and that the family trusts the authorities to handle the issue properly. While denying any guilt, he added that Tunisha had spoken out about being 'cheated' and 'used' by her co-star Sheezan. "He (Sheezan) is undoubtedly concealing something. "The truth will come out after he goes through police integration," Tunisha's uncle asserted.
     

    Tunisha Sharma’s untimely demise
    Tunisha Sharma, who was filming her famous programme Ali Baba at the time, committed herself on Saturday (December 24) by hanging herself in the makeup room of her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

    The couple had apparently been in a relationship and had broken up only 15 days before she chose to take such severe action.

    While the team hurried Tunisha to a neighbouring hospital, she was pronounced dead upon arrival. Tunisha's mother has filed a FIR against Sheezan, who has been detained by police for two days. Sheezan's lawyer, on the other hand, has come forth to say that the actor is absolutely innocent.

    Did Chiranjeevi flirt with Urvashi Rautela? Megastar says, 'My hand got stuck because…'

    'RRR is a sick movie', says 'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel; actress shares her review on Twitter

    Sushant Singh Rajput had ‘injuries’ and ‘bones fractured’, alleges’ hospital staff Roopkumar Shah-report

    Noted filmmaker Mani Ratnam directorial Ponniyin Selvan 2 to release in theatres by April 2023

    Avatar: The Way of Water: James Cameron’s film worldwide box office stands at $1.03 billion

    Maharashtra BJP MLAs ask state govt to bring law against 'love jihad', religious conversion

    Did Chiranjeevi flirt with Urvashi Rautela? Megastar says, 'My hand got stuck because…'

    ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2023: Shikha Pandey returns; Harmanpreet Kaur to lead

    Mega NIA crackdown on banned PFI, raids at 56 locations in Kerala

    'RRR is a sick movie', says 'Game of Thrones' star Nathalie Emmanuel; actress shares her review on Twitter

