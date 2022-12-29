Tunisha Sharma's uncle reveals that actress 'started wearing hijab' after meeting Sheezan Khan

Tunisha Sharma's uncle has revealed additional information following her sad death on December 24. Take a look at what he has to say about the actress wearing a hijab after meeting Sheezan.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tunisha Sharma's uncle has revealed additional information following her sad death on December 24. He has not only accused Tunisha's co-star and ex-boyfriend Sheezan Khan of inciting her to commit suicide, but he has also claimed to have seen changes in the actress' habits prior to her death.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tunisha's uncle Pawan informed to media that the actress began wearing a hijab after meeting Sheezan. "Police today testified in court that Sheezan had relationships with other women as well. Police should look into the situation from every viewpoint. "After meeting Sheezan, Tunisha changed a lot; she started wearing a hijab," he told a popular news agency.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Earlier, Tunisha Sharma's uncle had talked about Tunisha’s depression, he said, “Unnis sali ke beti hai, usko kya depression hoga? Voh Acchan kar rahi thi, sara kuch kar rahi thi.”

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The late actress' uncle stated that Tunisha was provoked to commit suicide and that the family trusts the authorities to handle the issue properly. While denying any guilt, he added that Tunisha had spoken out about being 'cheated' and 'used' by her co-star Sheezan. "He (Sheezan) is undoubtedly concealing something. "The truth will come out after he goes through police integration," Tunisha's uncle asserted.



Photo Courtesy: Instagram

Tunisha Sharma’s untimely demise

Tunisha Sharma, who was filming her famous programme Ali Baba at the time, committed herself on Saturday (December 24) by hanging herself in the makeup room of her co-star and former boyfriend Sheezan Khan.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram

The couple had apparently been in a relationship and had broken up only 15 days before she chose to take such severe action.

Photo Courtesy: Instagram