    Trisha Kar Madhu HOT photos: Bhojpuri actress' social media post goes viral after leaked MMS video

    Bhojpuri actress Trisha Kar Madhu connects with fans on social media with exciting posts and updates, proving her popularity. A Trisha video has gone viral, generating many comments and reactions. 

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 12, 2024, 3:06 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 12, 2024, 3:06 PM IST

    Trisha Kar Madhu, Bhojpuri cinema's bright star, has captivated audiences with her talent and attractiveness. With her various performances, Trisha has dazzled audiences in Bhojpuri, Bollywood, and South Indian films.

    She has also appeared on television, demonstrating her acting flexibility. Trisha connects with fans on social media with interesting posts and updates, proving her popularity. A Trisha video has gone viral, generating many comments and responses. (WATCH VIDEO

    The viral video shows Trisha Kar Madhu in a gorgeous purple garment that enhances her attractiveness. Trisha poses confidently against the beach scene, attracting viewers with her reactions. The video, labelled “To make you mine,” has over 17,000 likes, demonstrating her popularity.

    Fans have crowded the comments section, with one saying, “Have mercy madam,” and another saying, “Oh wow, beauty on the beach.” This charming interaction between the actress and the audience shows her close relationship with her fans. (WATCH VIDEO)

    Trisha's video's beauty showcases her attractiveness and her ability to captivate her audience via beautiful portrayal and visual storytelling.

    Despite her success, Trisha Kar Madhu has had hurdles. Leaked private MMSs in 2021 caused a massive media and fan storm for the starlet.

    This episode led to significant trolling and unwanted attention, a tough time in her life. Trisha persevered despite the turmoil. Her return has allowed her to continue delighting people with her unique flair and charm. 

    Who is Trisha Kar Madhu?
    Trisha Kar Madhu is a renowned Bhojpuri cinema actress. She established herself in Bhojpuri cinema before moving on to Bollywood and South Indian films. Trisha was born and reared in Konnagar, West Bengal. She attended Mani School in Kolkata and then graduated from Asutosh College.

