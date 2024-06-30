Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tripti Dimri looks SUPER SEXY: Stuns in shimmery little black her; HOT photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES]

    Triptii Dimri, known for her role in "Animal," is gearing up to co-star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film "Bad Newz," slated for release on July 19th

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 30, 2024, 5:00 PM IST

    Tripti Dimri

    article_image2

    Tripti Dimri

    'Animal' actress Triptii Dimri stuns in a sequin LBD at Bad Newz trailer launch, exuding charm and elegance

    article_image3

    Tripti Dimri

    Bad Newz trailer promises a roller coaster of laughter and emotions, featuring Triptii, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk

    article_image4

    Tripti Dimri

    Triptii's character faces a dilemma over the father of her unborn child, sparking chaotic and comedic situations

    article_image5

    Tripti Dimri

    Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film offers a blend of fun and emotional depth, reminiscent of Good Newwz

    article_image6

    Tripti Dimri

    Produced by Dharma Productions, Bad Newz explores relationships and parenthood amidst humorous twists

    article_image7

    Tripti Dimri

    Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's chemistry in Croatia shoot photos went viral, adding to the film's anticipation

    article_image8

    Tripti Dimri

    The eagerly awaited film hits theaters on July 19, promising a delightful and engaging experience. Tripti Dimri looks stunning in the black dress

