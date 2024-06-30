Tripti Dimri looks SUPER SEXY: Stuns in shimmery little black her; HOT photo goes VIRAL [PICTURES]

Triptii Dimri, known for her role in "Animal," is gearing up to co-star alongside Vicky Kaushal in the upcoming film "Bad Newz," slated for release on July 19th

'Animal' actress Triptii Dimri stuns in a sequin LBD at Bad Newz trailer launch, exuding charm and elegance

Bad Newz trailer promises a roller coaster of laughter and emotions, featuring Triptii, Vicky Kaushal, and Ammy Virk

Triptii's character faces a dilemma over the father of her unborn child, sparking chaotic and comedic situations

Directed by Anand Tiwari, the film offers a blend of fun and emotional depth, reminiscent of Good Newwz

Produced by Dharma Productions, Bad Newz explores relationships and parenthood amidst humorous twists

Vicky Kaushal and Triptii's chemistry in Croatia shoot photos went viral, adding to the film's anticipation

The eagerly awaited film hits theaters on July 19, promising a delightful and engaging experience. Tripti Dimri looks stunning in the black dress

