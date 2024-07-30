Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Times when Esha Gupta showed how to pull off HOT bikini looks, see pictures

    Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Bollywood, who often posts pictures in bikini.

    article_image1
    First Published Jul 30, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Esha Gupta began her career as a model and gained prominence by participating in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2007. She was crowned Miss India International and went on to represent India at the Miss International pageant.

    article_image2

    She made her Bollywood debut with the film "Jannat 2" (2012), where she received praise for her performance. The film was a commercial success and helped establish her in the industry.

    article_image3

    Esha Gupta has also made appearances on television, including participating in reality shows and special episodes. Esha Gupta has been linked with various personalities over the years, but she prefers to keep her personal life private.

    article_image4

     She is known for her involvement in social causes and has spoken out on various issues, including women's rights and health awareness. Esha Gupta is active on social media platforms, where she shares updates about her work, personal life, and her advocacy for various causes.

    article_image5

    Known for her striking looks and style, Esha Gupta is often featured in fashion magazines and is recognized for her work in the fashion industry. Esha Gupta continues to be a prominent figure in Bollywood, known for her acting talent, beauty, and contribution to various social causes.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...' RKK

    Will Payal Malik DIVORCE husband Armaan Malik after Bigg Boss OTT 3? Youtuber says, 'Marna pasand karungi...'

    Robert Downey charged THIS SHOCKING amount for Dr Doom's role? Kept condition to return to MCU RKK

    Robert Downey charged THIS SHOCKING amount for Dr Doom's role? Kept condition to return to MCU

    Jaya Bachchan gets angry on being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament, questions female identity RKK

    Jaya Bachchan gets angry on being called 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in Parliament, questions female identity

    Manorajyam Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024 RBA

    Manorajyam: Jayasurya's Malayalam film selected for Indian Film Festival Of Melbourne 2024

    Vaazha Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out: Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you RBA

    'Vaazha: Biopic Of A Billion Boys Out': Anand Menen's Malayalam movie all set to inspire you

    Recent Stories

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history AJR

    Kedarnath to Darjeeling, five worst landslides in India's history

    Samay aa gaya hai India Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message snt

    'Samay aa gaya hai India': Neeraj Chopra arrives for Paris Olympics 2024 in style, sends inspiring message

    Karnataka IMD issues red alert to coast and malenadu regions Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August three vkp

    Karnataka: IMD issues 'red' alert to coast, Malenadu regions; Light rainfall for Bengaluru until August 3

    Karnataka High Court slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges vkp

    Karnataka HC slams teacher over inappropriate photos with student, advises filing to drop charges

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event? snt

    Paris Olympics 2024: After 2 bronze medals, will Manu Bhaker create history again at 25m air pistol event?

    Recent Videos

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH) anr

    Wayanad landslide: Dramatic drone footage shows extent of devastation as rescue ops continue (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas Exclusive 'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit anr

    'Only Bharat Mata Ki Jai reverberated in the hills...' Kargil hero recalls his jawans' 'Nation first' spirit

    Video Icon
    Ladakh: PM Modi virtually carries out 'first blast' of Shinku La Tunnel project anr

    PM Modi inaugurates Shinkun La Tunnel in Ladakh: Check top features and benefits (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on, hails Army's triumph AJR

    Kargil Vijay Diwas EXCLUSIVE: Captain Yogendra Kumar Yadav remembers Kargil victory 25 years on

    Video Icon
    Orchestra trafficking' in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; viral video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Orchestra trafficking in Bihar: Minors reveal Rs 500 offer for bizarre requests; video sparks outrage (WATCH)

    Video Icon