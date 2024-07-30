Times when Esha Gupta showed how to pull off HOT bikini looks, see pictures

Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model known for her work in Bollywood, who often posts pictures in bikini.

Esha Gupta began her career as a model and gained prominence by participating in the Femina Miss India pageant in 2007. She was crowned Miss India International and went on to represent India at the Miss International pageant.

She made her Bollywood debut with the film "Jannat 2" (2012), where she received praise for her performance. The film was a commercial success and helped establish her in the industry.

Esha Gupta has also made appearances on television, including participating in reality shows and special episodes. Esha Gupta has been linked with various personalities over the years, but she prefers to keep her personal life private.

She is known for her involvement in social causes and has spoken out on various issues, including women's rights and health awareness. Esha Gupta is active on social media platforms, where she shares updates about her work, personal life, and her advocacy for various causes.

Known for her striking looks and style, Esha Gupta is often featured in fashion magazines and is recognized for her work in the fashion industry. Esha Gupta continues to be a prominent figure in Bollywood, known for her acting talent, beauty, and contribution to various social causes.

