    Times when Esha Gupta's BIKINI looks went viral, actress shows off her HOT body

    Actress and model Esha Gupta is known for her hot and sexy body and here are times she shared pictures in bikini.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 13, 2024, 7:00 PM IST

    Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model. She primarily works in the Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood. 

    article_image2

    Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with the film "Jannat 2" in 2012, and since then, she has appeared in various Hindi films, including "Raaz 3D," "Humshakals," "Rustom," and "Baadshaho," among others. 

    article_image3

    In addition to her acting career, Gupta has also worked as a model, appearing in commercials and endorsing various brands.

    article_image4

    Her hit songs include, 'Tera Deedar Hua', 'Booha', 'Jannatein Kahan', 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' and more.

    article_image5

    In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Esha Gupta has been involved in various philanthropic activities.

    article_image6

    Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

    She has supported causes related to women's empowerment, education, and animal welfare. Gupta has also been active on social media platforms, using her influence to raise awareness about social issues and engage with her fans.

