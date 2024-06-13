Times when Esha Gupta's BIKINI looks went viral, actress shows off her HOT body

Actress and model Esha Gupta is known for her hot and sexy body and here are times she shared pictures in bikini.

Esha Gupta is an Indian actress and model. She primarily works in the Hindi film industry, also known as Bollywood.

Esha Gupta made her Bollywood debut with the film "Jannat 2" in 2012, and since then, she has appeared in various Hindi films, including "Raaz 3D," "Humshakals," "Rustom," and "Baadshaho," among others.

In addition to her acting career, Gupta has also worked as a model, appearing in commercials and endorsing various brands.

Her hit songs include, 'Tera Deedar Hua', 'Booha', 'Jannatein Kahan', 'Hare Krishna Hare Ram' and more.

In addition to her work in the entertainment industry, Esha Gupta has been involved in various philanthropic activities.

Image: Esha Gupta / Instagram

She has supported causes related to women's empowerment, education, and animal welfare. Gupta has also been active on social media platforms, using her influence to raise awareness about social issues and engage with her fans.

