    Times when Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla uploaded HOT pictures

    Namrata Malla is a notable figure in the Bhojpuri film industry. Here are times Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla uploaded HOT pictures.

    article_image1
    First Published Jun 27, 2024, 8:00 PM IST

    Namrata Malla began her career in Bhojpuri cinema and quickly gained popularity for her roles in various films.

    article_image2

    She is known for portraying diverse roles in Bhojpuri films, ranging from romantic leads to more dramatic and action-oriented characters.

    article_image3

    Namrata Malla has appeared in several successful Bhojpuri movies, such as "Nirahua Rickshawala 2" (2016) and "Mokama 0 KM" (2016), which have contributed to her fame in the industry.

    article_image4

    Namrata Malla

    She has worked with prominent actors and directors within the Bhojpuri film industry, establishing herself as a versatile actress.

    article_image5

    Namrata Malla's performances have garnered appreciation from audiences and critics alike, highlighting her acting skills and dedication to her craft.

    article_image6

