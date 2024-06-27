Times when Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla uploaded HOT pictures

Namrata Malla is a notable figure in the Bhojpuri film industry. Here are times Bhojpuri actress Namrata Malla uploaded HOT pictures.

Namrata Malla began her career in Bhojpuri cinema and quickly gained popularity for her roles in various films.

She is known for portraying diverse roles in Bhojpuri films, ranging from romantic leads to more dramatic and action-oriented characters.

Namrata Malla has appeared in several successful Bhojpuri movies, such as "Nirahua Rickshawala 2" (2016) and "Mokama 0 KM" (2016), which have contributed to her fame in the industry.

Namrata Malla

She has worked with prominent actors and directors within the Bhojpuri film industry, establishing herself as a versatile actress.

Namrata Malla's performances have garnered appreciation from audiences and critics alike, highlighting her acting skills and dedication to her craft.

