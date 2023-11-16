Tiger 3: Salman Khan delivers his career's best performance

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Tiger 3: It's purely an effect of Salman Khan, who has pulled such a huge crowd on Diwali. Fans and viewers were treated to the most outstanding performance of Khan's career.

    With Tiger 3, Salman Khan is now conquering both the box office and the public's hearts. The movie, which was released on the auspicious day of Diwali, made a spectacular entrance by earning 44.50 Cr. on its first day, solidifying its status as the largest Diwali opening in history. It's Salman Khan's fault for drawing such a crowd on such a challenging Diwali day.

    Aside from the film's captivating espionage world premise and action-packed scenes, viewers were treated to the most outstanding performance of Salman Khan's career. 

    Salman Khan is Bollywood's first spy. The celebrity launched the espionage universe and won over many fans in this field. With Tiger 3, Salman Khan dared to do some stunts that the world had never seen him do before. 

    The celebrity amazed everyone with his own Tiger swagger and expertly performed sad sequences while simultaneously making them laugh. Even though the public has witnessed the superstar deliver several incredible performances, Tiger 3 stands out as his finest. 

    Furthermore, Salman Khan's charisma has held the audience's attention through to the very last moment. Salman Khan had his most significant career opening thanks to the movie. The celebrity is getting praise from the crowd for his performance.

    Social media is being inundated with followers expressing their affection for the celebrity. Shah Rukh Khan briefly appeared in the movie as Pathaan, but it failed to make an impression on the viewers. 

    Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif, and Emraan Hashmi are in the key roles in the much-awaited Tiger 3. On November 12, 2023, the film, directed by Maneesh Sharma, was shown in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi theatres.

