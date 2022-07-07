Thor: Love and Thunder: Hit or Flop? Why to spend money on Chris Hemsworth, Christian Bale's film?

Hollywood icon Chris Hemsworth returns to the role of Thor, and Natalie Portman makes her acting debut as Mighty Thor, but Christian Bale steals the show.

Thor: Love and Thunder, an action film from Marvel Studios, is getting a lot of love and admiration from fans, critics and movie lovers. Christian Bale's portrayal of the most recent villain, "Gorr," also known as The God Butcher, has received praise from the cast and crew.



It is safe to say that another of Thor's adversaries is swiftly surpassing Loki as the most widely awaited villain in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Here are some facts we now know before watching the film.



Thor Love And Thunder

Gorr could be expected to have slaughtered several gods and forced numerous more to labour as slaves given his name. In addition to the several others he killed over the period of thousands of years in multiple realities, Gorr reportedly had a total of roughly 18 distinct victims, according to the comics. He believed that gods were self-centred entities who solely worried about their own interests, as depicted in the teaser. As we see Chris Hemsworth's Thor, Russell Crowe's Zeus, and potentially other Norse deities in the film, it will be interesting to observe how this relationship changes.

Image: Marvel Studios/Twitter

Gorr's whole system of religious beliefs was uprooted as his planet suffered from poverty and natural calamities, where his own family perished. Gorr, feeling betrayed and disregarded, acquired a dark god's sword. A symbiotic power (casual shout-out to Venom) that allowed Gorr to slay gods made it feasible for him to create this weapon. After his first kill, he started a campaign to kill every deity he could locate. It makes sense that Christian Bale was the natural choice to play this complicated character.



Image: Chris Hemsworth/Instagram

Phase IV of the MCU has been great and has successfully shown the concept of the universe with the newly released Spiderman: No Way Home, Doctor Strange, and The Multiverse of Madness. The comics claim that Gorr created a Godbomb to speed up his task and a device that would destroy all gods in all of time and space. Thor: Love and Thunder couldn't have benefitted from the multiverse's enormous danger more.



It is intriguing to notice how his seeming demise played out in the comics, despite how improbable it may be for us to see a similar arc play out right after Doctor Strange: The Multiverse of Madness. Gorr summoned the ghosts of his deceased wife and son by using the Necrosword to make the Godbomb. These spirits overpowered him before yielding to his anguish, much like Wanda, who rebelled for her family as seen in Wanda Vision.



In the comics, Thor and Gorr fought for a very long time before Thor finally vanquished Gorr, who mainly had been killed by his own loved ones but whose philosophy had endured. Thor was profoundly impacted, doubted his status as a God in the universe, and didn't feel worthy of Mjolnir.