Thor: Love and Thunder Day 1 Collection: Chris Hemsworth-starrer roars at box office

Starring Chris Hemsworth and Natalie Portman in lead roles, Marvel Studios’ ‘Thor: Love and Thunder’ has performed exceptionally well in India, particularly in Hindi.

The 29th film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU) 'Thor: Love and Thunder' made a big bang at the box office on the first day of its release in the theatres on Thursday. The Hindi version of the film has been a huge success, especially in North India. The opening of the film has not been as much as MCU's previous Benedict Cumberbatch-starrer 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness’, but the collection is expected to increase further till Sunday. Despite being a working day, the shows from early morning till late night, were mostly house full, reportedly.

The last film of MCU that was released in India, 'Doctor Strange in the Multiverso of Madness’ did a business of more than Rs 150 crores in the country. The number of fans of the Marvel Cinematic Universe in India has been increasing steadily since the first MCU film 'Iron Man' which was released in the year 2008. 'Thor: Love and Thunder' earned Rs 10 crore in advance booking till Wednesday evening; the collections, however, doubled on the day of release. ALSO READ: Thor 4 Advance Booking: Chris Hemsworth’s film has earned this much before its release

Marvel Studios shares a huge fan base in India, particularly since 'Avengers: Infinity War' which was released on more than 2,000 screens. After this, ‘Avengers: Endgame’ gained more popularity, followed by 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' which was released last year on more than 3,000 screens in India. MCU's 'Doctor Strange in Multiverse of Madness', released this year, got about 2,500 screens. Now, 'Thor: Love and Thunder' has been released on about 2800 screens. According to the initial figures of the first day received till Thursday night, the film has made a great opening of about Rs 22 crore in India. ALSO READ: Rocketry week 1 collection: R Madhavan’s skyrockets at box office

'Thor: Love and Thunder' did better than expected business in Hindi-speaking states on its first day of release. It was understood that the film will take an opening of about s 5 crores in the Hindi belt, but defying these estimates, it has taken a spectacular opening of Rs 7 crore on the very first day only from the Hindi version. The opening of the English version of the film was around Rs 13 crore on Thursday. The film is also expected to earn around Rs 2 crore from other languages.

