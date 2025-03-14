IPL 2025: Virat Kohli to Shreyas Iyer - 6 players who could be among highest run-getters of the season

Read Full Gallery

This article predicts six players who could be among the highest run-getters of the upcoming IPL 2025.

Image Credit: ANI

With Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 just 8 days away from commencement, the fans across India are eagerly looking forward to witnessing the thrilling matches between the best teams in the tournament history. The 18th edition of IPL will take place on March 22, with the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Eden Gardens Stadium in Kolkata. In every season of the Indian Premier League since the first edition of the tournament in 2008, batters have played a pivotal role in determining the fate of their respective teams, with several consistently dominating the leading run-scorers chart and exhilarating the fans with different strokeplayers in their arsenals. On that note, let’s take a look at six players who could be among highest run-getters of IPL 2025.

Image Credit: ANI

1. Virat Kohli Virat Kohli had a season to remember last year as he won the Orange Cap for the first time since his record-breaking IPL season in 2016. In IPL 2024, Kohli had amassed 741 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 61.75 in 15 matches. In the IPL 2023, the former RCB captain aggregated 639 runs, including two centuries and six fifties, at an average 53.25 in 14 matches. In the last two seasons, Kohli has scored 600 runs while averaging above 50 in each. Virat Kohli has been one of the consistent performers in the IPL over the last several years and if he continues to maintain his peak form and consistently score runs in the upcoming IPL season, Kohli could take home the Orange Cap for the second consecutive season. With no captaincy pressure and a good break after India’s Champions Trophy triumph, Virat Kohli is expected to be fresh and raring to go in IPL 2025

Image Credit: ANI

2. Shubman Gill Gujarat Titans skipper Shubman Gill was the Orange Cap winner in IPL 2023, amassing 890 runs, including 3 centuries and 4 fifties, at an average of 59.33 in 17 matches. However, in the following year, Gill did not replicate his performance from the previous edition but had a good season, aggregating 426 runs, including a century and two fifties, at an average of 38.73 in 12 matches. Over the last IPL seasons, Gill has consistently aggregated over 400 runs while scoring three or more fifties. Since Shubman Gill is in a good form and if he can replicate his performance from the IPL 2023, he can be one of the top contenders to lead the chart of highest run-getters in IPL 2025. However, Gill should not feel extra pressure of captaincy as it could impact his natural game. If he balances his leadership role and plays freely, Shubman Gill can be among the highest run-getters of the season. Also read: IPL 2025: Ex-India batter wants THIS forgotten star to make national comeback, calls it 'biggest opportunity'

Image Credit: ANI

3. Rachin Ravindra Another player who can surprisingly emerge as one of the highest run-getters of IPL 2025 is New Zealand all-rounder Rachin Ravindra. Rachin played his IPL debut last season and amassed 222 runs, including a fifty, at an average of 22.20 in 10 matches. The 24-year-old has been in a brilliant format in the past one year. He was the highest run-getter in the Champions Trophy 2025, amassing 263 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 65.75 in 4 matches. Rachin Ravindra is familiar with Indian pitch as he made his ODI World Cup debut in India and scored 578 runs, including three centuries, finishing as one of New Zealand’s top run-getters in the tournament. If he carries his rich vein of form in the upcoming IPL season, Rachin can be a breakout star and emerge as among the leading run-getters of the season.

Image Credit: ANI

4. Yashasvi Jaiswal Rajasthan Royals star batter Yashasvi Jaiswal could emerge as one of the contenders to become the highest run-getter of the season. Jaiswal had his best IPL season in 2023, amassing 625 runs, including a century and five fifties, at an average of 48.08 in 14 matches. In the following season last year, Jaiswal aggregated 435 runs, including a century and a fifty, at an average of 31.07 in 15 matches. In the last two seasons, Yashasvi Jaiswal not only delivered consistent performances, but also became one of the batting mainstays for Rajasthan Royals. Jaiswal has been in a good form over the last couple of years, If he performs consistently throughout the IPL 2025, Yashasvi Jaiswal has the potential to lead the chart of the highest run-getters of the season. Also read: IPL 2025: Sanju Samson recalls how Rahul Dravid asked him to play for Rajasthan Royals in 2013

Image Credit: ANI

5. Abhishek Sharma Abhishek Sharma has emerged as the force to be reckoned with in T20 cricket. Ever since, he played a record-breaking innings of 135 off 4 balls at an impressive strike rate of 250 in the third T20I against England in Mumbai last month, the 24-year-old has been in the spotlight as one of India’s most explosive batters in T20Is. Abhishek had his best IPL season of his career last year, amassing 484 runs, including three fifties, at an average of 32.26 and an impressive strike rate of 204.21 in 16 matches. He formed a formidable opening partnership with Travis Head and the duo launched a brutal assault on the opposition bowlers. Given his power hitting ability, Abhishek Sharma could emerge as the among leading run-getters in the upcoming IPL season.

Image Credit: ANI

6. Shreyas Iyer The newly–appointed Punjab Kings Shreyas Iyer has been in a brilliant form ever since his return to Team India for the ODI series against England and Champions Trophy 2025. Iyer did not have an ideal season in IPL last year as he amassed just 351 runs, including two fifties, at an average of 39 in 15 matches. However, he led KKR to the third IPL title before he was released from the squad ahead of the IPL 2025 Auction, where he was picked by Punjab Kings for a whopping 26.75 crore. Though Shreyas Iyer is a middle-order, he has the ability to anchor the innings and accelerate when required. If he continues his good form and maintains his rhythm throughout the upcoming season, Shreyas Iyer could be among the highest run-getters of IPL 2025.

Latest Videos