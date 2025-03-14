Sports

Man Utd to Chelsea: 7 EPL teams could qualify for next year's UCL

The Premier League is poised to make history by potentially qualifying seven teams for the 2025-26 Champions League. Let's see how this is possible.

UEFA coefficient table

The Premier League currently leads the UEFA coefficient table, which ranks leagues based on their teams' performances in European competitions.

Qualification

Securing an additional spot would allow the fifth-placed team in the domestic standings to also qualify for the Champions League.

Arsenal and Aston Villa

Arsenal and Aston Villa are still in contention for the Champions League title, while Manchester United and Tottenham are vying for the Europa League crown.
 

Manchester United and Tottenham

 Manchester United and Tottenham, despite struggling domestically, are strong contenders in the Europa League.
 

Automatic qualification

The current top four, Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea, are likely to qualify.

Manchester City

Manchester City could potentially earning a spot through the UEFA coefficient.

Possibility

The Premier League's strength in European competition makes this scenario a plausible possibility, one that could see a record number of English teams competing in the UCL.

