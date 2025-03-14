Man Utd to Chelsea: 7 EPL teams could qualify for next year's UCL

Sports
The Premier League is poised to make history by potentially qualifying seven teams for the 2025-26 Champions League. Let's see how this is possible.
The Premier League currently leads the UEFA coefficient table, which ranks leagues based on their teams' performances in European competitions.
Securing an additional spot would allow the fifth-placed team in the domestic standings to also qualify for the Champions League.
Arsenal and Aston Villa are still in contention for the Champions League title, while Manchester United and Tottenham are vying for the Europa League crown.
Manchester United and Tottenham, despite struggling domestically, are strong contenders in the Europa League.
The current top four, Liverpool, Arsenal, Nottingham Forest, and Chelsea, are likely to qualify.
Manchester City could potentially earning a spot through the UEFA coefficient.
The Premier League's strength in European competition makes this scenario a plausible possibility, one that could see a record number of English teams competing in the UCL.
England's 1st 2026 WC qualifiers squad: Shocks, omissions & new faces
Smriti Mandhana vs Palash Muchhal Net Worth: Know who is richer?
Axar Patel: 5 reasons why DC appoint him as captain for IPL 2025
Arsenal vs Real Madrid: Can Gunners pull off a Champions League upset?