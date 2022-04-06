Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kourtney Kardashian, Travis Barker's wedding 'Not Legal': Here's what we know

    According to fresh allegations, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker's shocking Las Vegas wedding was not legalised.
     

    Kourtney Kardashian, a mother of four, married Travis Barker in a chapel in Las Vegas only hours after the Grammys 2022 event ended. According to TMZ, the pair exchanged vows in a midnight ceremony in Vegas, with an Elvis lookalike officiating the event. According to new reports, the marriage may not be legal because the couple was not granted a licence.

    Page Six has reported that the couple conducted a ceremony, but it was not legal since they did not obtain a marriage licence. "They held a ceremony, but it's not legal yet," a source said on Tuesday morning. 

    According to Clark County marriage licence and certificate records, the couple never sought or got one. The couple's representatives did not immediately respond to Page Six's request for comment.

    According to a previous TMZ story, the pair had a marriage licence and showed it to the chapel's owner, who was also a witness. Travis and Kourtney allegedly arrived at the church about 1:30 a.m., only hours after Travis performed at the Grammys and tied the knot. According to TMZ, the couple did not allow pictures at the site and brought their own photographer as well as security for the covert ceremony.

    According to a source close to the marriage, the pair has reportedly planned several more events. In October, Kourtney and Travis shocked fans by announcing their engagement. 

    Travis was observed putting together a fantastic proposal for his lady love. Travis created a circle of flowers by the seashore for a private proposal as a photographer documented their joyous moment from far, according to photos from the proposal posted by the pair on Instagram. Kourtney and Travis captioned the photos, "Forever."

