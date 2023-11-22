The Crown: 7 exquisite dresses worn by Princess Diana

Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales was known for her exquisite collection of dresses. She was referred to as the 'Most photographed woman'. Her every movement was analysed by the press due to her tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles, now King Charles III

From the iconic wedding dress to the revenge dress, Princess Diana did a lot of talking with the press through her choice of clothing. From being a 22-year old girl to one of the most impactful woman of her time, Lady Diana ruled hearts. Here's a list of 7 of her iconic dresses at different junctures of her life

Princess Diana's wedding dress was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel. It was a ivory coloured ball gown with a sparkling veil and the train was as long as 25 foot!

This iconic off-shoulder black, silk assymetrical evening dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1994. The story behind why it called the 'revenge dress' is heart-breaking. Even though it was hushed news that Prince Charles, now King Charles III was having an affair with Camelia Parker Bowles, it was never openly admitted by the royal family. She wore this dress after Prince Charles admitted to commiting adultery and betraying the vows of marriage on air. Ironically, Royal family members are frowned upon from wearing black at events as black is the colour of mourning

In this picture, Princess Diana, still newly wed, was seen wearing an off-shoulder pale blue chiffon evening dress by Bellville Sassoon while attending an event at the Victoria And Albert Museum For The Splendours Of The Gonzagas Exhibition Gala. She dozed-off during the event which caused quite a stir. The next-day the palace announced her pregnancy. So, this was from the time she was carrying Prince William

This is known as the Birthday dress. Princess Diana opted for this luxurious black dress during her visit to a gala event which also happened to be her 36th birthday which eventually was her last birthday before her death

In a stunning creation by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, she donned an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown. The ensemble was elevated with a chic scarf skillfully tied behind her, cascading gracefully like a train. Princess Diana also opted for flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings, and a coordinating bracelet to complete her elegant accessories. She wore it at the Cannes film festival in the year 1987 as the walked the red carpet alongside her husband Prince Charles

This is famous as the Elvis dress. This dress of worn by the Princess of Wales at a state visit to Hong Kong which was still a part of UK then. The white strapless white column gown was designed by one her favourite designers Catherine Walker with a jacket. The dress is famous as the Elvis dress because of the long 'elvis collar' of the jacket. She paired the dress with Queen Mary's Lover's knot tiara and her three-stranded pearl bracelet. She also had her iconic Sapphire engagement ring and wedding band on

She wore this off-shoulder floral dress in Melbourne in 1988. This is again a creation by Catherine Walker. SHe wore it at a dinner and dance gala during the state visit to melbourne in 1988 alongside her husband Prince Charles