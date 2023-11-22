Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Crown: 7 exquisite dresses worn by Princess Diana

    First Published Nov 22, 2023, 3:51 PM IST

    Princess Diana, the former Princess of Wales was known for her exquisite collection of dresses. She was referred to as the 'Most photographed woman'. Her every movement was analysed by the press due to her tumultuous relationship with Prince Charles, now King Charles III

    article_image1

    Getty

    From the iconic wedding dress to the revenge dress, Princess Diana did a lot of talking with the press through her choice of clothing. From being a 22-year old girl to one of the most impactful woman of her time, Lady Diana ruled hearts. Here's a list of 7 of her iconic dresses at different junctures of her life

    article_image2

    Getty

    Princess Diana's wedding dress was designed by Elizabeth and David Emanuel. It was a ivory coloured ball gown with a sparkling veil and the train was as long as 25 foot!

    article_image3

    Getty

    This iconic off-shoulder black, silk  assymetrical evening dress was worn by Princess Diana in 1994. The story behind why it called the 'revenge dress' is heart-breaking. Even though it was hushed news that Prince Charles, now King Charles III was having an affair with Camelia Parker Bowles, it was never openly admitted by the royal family. She wore this dress after Prince Charles admitted to commiting adultery and betraying the vows of marriage on air. Ironically, Royal family members are frowned upon from wearing black at events as black is the colour of mourning

    article_image4

    Getty

    In this picture, Princess Diana, still newly wed, was seen wearing an off-shoulder pale blue chiffon evening dress by Bellville Sassoon while attending an event at the Victoria And Albert Museum For The Splendours Of The Gonzagas Exhibition Gala. She dozed-off during the event which caused quite a stir. The next-day the palace announced her pregnancy. So, this was from the time she was carrying Prince William

    article_image5

    Getty

    This is known as the Birthday dress. Princess Diana opted for this luxurious black dress during her visit to a gala event which also happened to be her 36th birthday which eventually was her last birthday before her death 

    article_image6

    Getty

    In a stunning creation by her frequent collaborator, Catherine Walker, she donned an icy, powder-blue, diaphanous tulle gown. The ensemble was elevated with a chic scarf skillfully tied behind her, cascading gracefully like a train. Princess Diana also opted for flat baby blue shoes, aquamarine and diamond chandelier earrings, and a coordinating bracelet to complete her elegant accessories. She wore it at the Cannes film festival in the year 1987 as the walked the red carpet alongside her husband Prince Charles

    article_image7

    Getty

    This is famous as the Elvis dress. This dress of worn by the Princess of Wales at a state visit to Hong Kong which was still a part of UK then. The white strapless white column gown was designed by one her favourite designers Catherine Walker with a jacket. The dress is famous as the Elvis dress because of the long 'elvis collar' of the jacket. She paired the dress with Queen Mary's Lover's knot tiara and her three-stranded pearl bracelet. She also had her iconic Sapphire engagement ring and wedding band on

    article_image8

    Getty

    She wore this off-shoulder floral dress in Melbourne in 1988. This is again a creation by Catherine Walker. SHe wore it at a dinner and dance gala during the state visit to melbourne in 1988 alongside her husband Prince Charles

    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releases film's first song RKK

    'Dunki' Drop 2 'Lutt Putt Gaya' song out: Shah Rukh Khan-starrer releases film's first song

    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anjali Anand's mother to make appearance on the dance show? Know details SHG

    Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 11: Anjali Anand's mother to make appearance on the dance show? Know details

    Bhumi Pednekar hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, urges people to be careful (see post) RKK

    Bhumi Pednekar hospitalised after being diagnosed with dengue, urges people to be careful (see post)

    Anupamaa Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist RBA

    Anupamaa: Is Choti Anu dying in Rupali Ganguly-Gaurav Khanna's show? Read this twist

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties RKK

    BTS military service update: Jungkook, V, Jimin, RM begin mandatory duties

    Recent Stories

    cricket 'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts osf

    'Prayers and curse take time to work': Mohammed Shami's ex-wife sparks buzz with series of cryptic posts

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow' AJR

    Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Senior official anticipates 'big news tonight, tomorrow'

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur vkp

    Karnataka: Man ends life after losing engagement ring in Tumkur

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: How DRDO's ROVs Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout can aid rescue mission snt

    Uttarakhand tunnel tragedy: How DRDO's ROVs Daksh Mini and Daksh Scout can aid rescue mission

    7 benefits of cooking food in olive oil SHG

    7 benefits of cooking food in olive oil

    Recent Videos

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident vkp

    Loyal companion's silent embrace: Davangere family finds comfort in canine after tragic bike accident (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH) AJR

    First video of how PM Modi consoled Team India after World Cup final defeat (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Diwali night road rage in Greater Noida caught on camera (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Khalasi sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH) AJR

    'Khalasi' sensation Aditya Gadhvi shares inspiring moments with PM Modi (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Israel Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Israel-Palestine War: IDF soldiers take out Hamas hideouts during Gaza ground rescue mission (WATCH)

    Video Icon