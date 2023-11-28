Temptation Island: Who is Nikita Bhamidipati? The 22-year-old dating Jad Hadid

Jio Cinema has a new OTT reality show 'Temptation Island' where several couples agree to live with a group of singles of the opposite gender in order to put their respective relationships to the test.

Nikita Bhamidipati was born by the name Nikita Malik on April 17, 2001, in Pune, Maharastra to an army family.

She went to Navy Children School in New Delhi and Mumbai. She later continued her studies in Cardiff Metropolitan University, UK.

She went on to pursue her dreams and at the age of 16, she started her modeling career and was part of many fashion shows in Mumbai.

In 2019, she appeared in the MTV reality competition show 'Ace of Space 2' which was hosted by Vikas Gupta.

She recently appeared on the OTT reality show 'Temptation island' with her boyfriend Tayne Devilliers.

In the show, she fell in love with actor-model and 37-year-old Jad Hadid. She broke up with Tayne and he was eliminated from the show.