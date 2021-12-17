  • Facebook
    Sushant Rajput Singh's fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR

    First Published Dec 17, 2021, 5:03 PM IST
    Sushant Singh Rajput's sister Shweta Singh Kirti who lives in the USA shared her bold picture on Instagram and was trolled by SSR fans.
     

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    Post-Bollywood actor Sushant Singh Rajput's unfortunate death last year his sister Shweta Singh Kirti who lives in the USA, came into the limelight as she started a campaign to fight for her brother and demanded justice over his death. 

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    Yesterday, Shweta Singh Kirti shared her bold photo on Instagram are got trolled by SSR fans. For the last few months, Kriti has been very active on social media and often raises her voice to get her brother Sushant Singh Rajput's justice. Kirti also gained many social media followers and a lot of love from Rajput's fans. 

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    Kriti recently also wised TV popular actor Ankita Lokahande as she got married to a businessman Vicky Jain. She congratulated the couple with all the love. Shweta wrote, “Congratulations and blessings to the newlywed. Shweta.” Ankita had written with her post, “Love is patient but we’re not. Surprise! We’re now officially Mr & Mrs Jain!” 

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    Sushant Singh Rajput and Ankita first met on the sets of Pavitra Rishta, a popular TV show. They dated each other for a long time before starting his journey in Bollywood. 
     

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan, who did her debut in Kedarnath with Sushant Singh Rajput, wrote an emotional post when the film turned three in Dec 07. Her character name was Mukku, a bubbly girl who had won the hearts of many.

    Sushant Rajput Singh fans trolled actor's sister Shweta Singh for her BOLD pic; say focus on justice for SSR RCB

    She had taken to her social media to remember late her co-star Sushant. The late actor supported her during the making of the Abhishek Kapoor film. Also Read: Sara Ali Khan remembers late Sushant Singh Rajput as Kedarnath completes three years

