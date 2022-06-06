Suriya in Vikram to Salman Khan in Pathaan, here’s how much stars charged for cameo roles

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The fees of several actors including Suriya and Salman Khan will leave you surprised. Here is a list of actors along with the amount they charged for the cameo roles in films such as Kamal Haasan’s Vikram and Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan.

    Image: Suriya, Salman Khan/Instagram

    Numerous movies have seen actors playing a cameo roles. The most recent example is of ‘Jai Bhim’ actor Suriya who was seen in a cameo role in Kamal Haasan-starrer Vikram. More than often, stars charge a whopping fee for their cameo appearances. However, there are also actors who charge absolutely nothing for their cameo roles and do it only for their personal relationship with the actor, the director or both. Here is a list of actors from the recent past and the amount that they charged for the cameo roles in films such as Vikram, Pathaan, RRR, and Gangubai Kathiwadi.

    Image: Suriya/Instagram

    Suriya: The audience was left happily surprised after Suriya made a stunning entry in Kamal Haasan-starrer ‘Vikram’. Helmed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, the film also stars actors Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil. Reportedly, Suriya did not charge a single penny for his appearance in the movie.

    Image: Salman Khan/Instagram

    Salman Khan: Bollywood's Bhai Salman Khan is expected to have a cameo appearance in Shah Rukh Khan’s much-awaited film ‘Pathaan’. The ‘Dabanng’ actor charged nothing for the short appearance, reportedly and we aren’t even surprised. This isn’t the first time that Salman charged nothing for his cameo role in Shah Rukh’s film. In Kuch Kuch Hota Hai also, he acted for free. The reason behind this is the strong friendship that the two Khans share with one another.

    Image: Huma Qureshi/Instagram

    Huma Qureshi: The actress was last seen in Alia Bhatt-starrer ‘Gangubai Kathiawadi’. Huma Qureshi had a stunning dance number in the movie which was helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. As per reports, Humar charged around Rs 2 crore for the song.

    Image: Ajay Devgn/Instagram

    Ajay Devgn: Apart from Huma Qureshi, Ajay Devgn too was seen in a cameo role in Gangubai Kathiawadi. He was in fact, made a cameo appearance in SS Rajamouli’s RRR. He reportedly charged Rs 11 crore for playing Rahim Lala in Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s Alia Bhatt-starrer film.

    Image: Alia Bhatt/Instagram

    Alia Bhatt: She was seen in a short role in SS Rajamouli’s RRR wherein she played the love interest of Ram Charan, ‘Sita’. As per reports, Alia Bhatt charged Rs 9 crore for this film.

