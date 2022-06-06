Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    After KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt to star in Thalapathy Vijay's next?

    Gossip mills are abuzz that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been cast for actor Thalapathy Vijay’s next, helmed by ‘Vikram’ director Lokesh Kanagaraj.

    Filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj is riding high on the success of his latest film release, ‘Vikram’, starring a megastar star cast of actors – Kamal Haasan, Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil, and Suriya in a cameo role. Ever since the film’s release in the theatres on June 03, fans have been excited about Kanagaraj’s next project starring actor Thalapathy Vijay. The film has timely been titled ‘Thalapathy 67’, reportedly.

    The excitement regarding Lokesh Kanagaraj’s next was upped further after the filmmaker revealed a few details regarding the project. The film is expected to go on the floors from October this year. Meanwhile, there are also reports claiming that Bollywood actor Sanjay Dutt has been cast in the film for a pivotal role.

    If rumours are to be believed, after successfully playing the character of ‘Adheera’ in Yash-starrer KGF: Chapter 2, Sanjay Dutt has been approached for Lokesh Kanagaraj’s ‘Thalapathy 67’. He will be seen playing a villain’s character, reportedly. However, reports also claimed that the actor hasn’t said yes to the project as of now.

    At a recently concluded award function, filmmaker Lokesh Kanagaraj revealed that the film is going to have a lot of great things for all the Thalapathy Vijay fans. The upcoming film’s music will be composed by Aniruddha.

