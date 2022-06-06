Salman Khan to Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar, 7 stars who reportedly received death threats

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    The Maharashtra Home Department have upgraded Salman Khan and his father Salim Khan’s security after an anonymous death threat was issued to them on Sunday. Here is a list of celebrities who have received death threats in the past.

    Image: Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Akshay Kumar/Instagram

    Mumbai’s Bandra police have filed a case against unknown people for issuing a death threat to actor Salman Khan and his screenwriter-father Salim Khan. The father-son due received an anonymous death threat on Sunday after which their security was beefed up by Maharashtra’s Home department. This is not the first time that a celebrity from B-town has received a death threat. Unfortunately, several stars from the Hindi film industry have been threatened in the past. The list of these celebrities includes the likes of actors Shah Rukh Khan, Amitabh Bachchan and also ‘Samrat Prithviraj’ star Akshay Kumar.

    Image: Salman Khan/Instagram

    Salman Khan: Gangster Lawrence Bishnoi, who has claimed to have taken the responsibility for Punjabi singer Sidhu Moose Wala’s death, had reportedly threatened to kill Salman Khan in the year 2018. The Haryana police’s STF, who had arrested gangster Sampat Nehra, found out that the sharpshooter of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang had carried out a recce. After this information, Salman’s security was beefed up by the cops.

    ALSO READ: Days after Sidhu Moose Wala's death, Salman Khan and father receive threat letter

    Image: Shah Rukh Khan/Instagram

    Shah Rukh Khan: During the filming of ‘Happy New Year’, Shah Rukh Khan had reportedly received a threatening note at the shooting location that read “SRK will be the next target”. A few days later, his office received a call asking Shah Rukh to refrain from working with Ali and Karim Morani. Shah Rukh’s co-stars from the film, Sonu Sood and Boman Irani had also reportedly received threat calls during the same period.

    ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan to do a cameo in Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt’s Brahmastra?

    Image: Still from the trailer

    Akshay Kumar: Gangster Ravi Pujari had once reportedly threatened actor Akshay Kumar. It was in 2013 when Pujari reportedly made a death threat call to Akshay in regard to his domestic help who was fired by the actor.

    ALSO READ: Box Office Report: Vikram, Major continue to soar while Samrat Prithviraj trails behind

    Image: Amitabh Bachchan/Instagram

    Amitabh Bachchan: Big B had filed a complaint with the cops against an anonymous blogger, reportedly. As per reports, Amitabh Bachchan was constantly receiving threatening messages on his personal number from a blogger who was reportedly harassing the veteran actor. Sr Bachchan had to seek police help in the matter, reportedly.

    Image: Kangana Ranaut/Instagram

    Kangana Ranaut: In 2007 Kangana Ranaut’s sister Rangoli Chandel was attacked by a stalker. He threw acid on Rangoli causing her serious injuries and burns. Kangana, during the same period, had reportedly filed a complaint with the police that she was receiving death threats from the same stalker who had attacked her sister.

    Karan Johar: Filmmaker Karan Johar too, in the past, has received a death threat. The ‘Dharma Productions’ owner received threats from an unknown number. Following this, his security was increased by the police.

    Image: Swara Bhaskar/Instagram

    Swara Bhaskar: Actor Swara Bhaskar has been trolled multiple times on social media. Apart from online trolling, the actor had also reportedly received death threats on social media a number of times after which, Swara had once said that she was deleting her Twitter account.

