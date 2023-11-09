Suhana Khan dazzles in Instagram photos: 7 times the 'Archies' actor stole our hearts

Suhana Khan, daughter of Shah Rukh Khan is set to mark her debut with 'The Archies' which is a Zoya Akhtar directorial. The movie is set to release on Netflix on the 7th of December. Let's check out some of her pictures

Suhana's fashion sense and stunning looks have made her a trendsetter among the youth. Her carefully chosen attires makes her stand out in the fashion game

In this brown net saree and matching bralette, is the epitome of the 'desi girl' vibe and she does it perfectly with the 'bindi'

In this blue saree, matching bindi, jhumkas and open hair, she is a sight to behold. The superstar's daughter is surely a mini-star in the making

In this off-shoulder red dress, Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan daughter, Suhana Khan dazzles with grace

Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan sizzles in the black dress and the sun-light makes her skin tone 'oh-so-sexy'

The Archies actor is a glam doll, she is extremly perfect with her fashion sense and her Instagram is a testament to that

Suhana Khan looks ravishing in this red dress and the warm sulight, flowy hair makes her a sight to behold